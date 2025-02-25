NHL Rumors: Insider believes Mitch Marner & $77,000,000 star forward unlikely to sign extension with Maple Leafs ahead of trade deadline

Mitch Marner and John Tavares' future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain. Both players are pending unrestricted free agents, though under much different circumstances when it comes to their next contract.

Marner is finishing up a six-year, $65,418,000 deal, while Tavares is in the final season of a seven-year, $77,000,000 deal.

At 27 years old and in the prime of his career, Mitch Marner will be looking for a long-term deal and an increase from his current $10.9 million average annual value. Tavares, on the other hand, is 34 years old and will likely get a shorter-term deal with a reduced salary from his current $11 million per season.

Both players have reiterated their desires to remain in Toronto, however, we are approaching the March 7 NHL trade deadline and neither player has been signed.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston appeared on "First Up" on Tuesday morning, providing an update on the latest contract news between the Maple Leafs and their pending star UFAS. he said (5:46):

"As of this morning, it doesn't sound like to me that we're going to see contracts signed for any of those players by the deadline. You know that can obviously change with with 10 days being there. You know a different offer or different willingness to accept the contract on one side or the other can influence that.

"But there doesn't seem to be much optimism on, at least in the short term, about getting something done. You know, in the Tavares case, I think Marrner's pretty clear, as Dregs just said, I think is more than content to ride this out and see where things land."

Johnston added:

"And so, you know, the Leafs, that doesn't mean either player is actually leaving Toronto, but you know that when you get closer and closer to that free agency, I mean, there's less incentive for the player, to sign. I think in some ways, because of the least specific circumstances, there's less reason for them to go beyond the area where they're comfortable.

"Because, you know, if they sign both those guys, and this ends in the first round, and it feels very familiar. I mean, maybe you know, having the ability to pivot in another direction is a benefit."

Plenty of teams will come calling with interest should Mitch Marner and John Tavares hit free agency on July 1.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares are both having productive contract years

The noise that comes with being a pending UFA has not seemed to affect Mitch Marner or John Tavares. Both players have produced at elite rates for the Maple Leafs thus far in 2024-25.

Marner has racked up 71 points (16 goals, 55 assists) in 56 games, on pace to reach the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. Tavares has registered 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 50 games played, proving he's still got game at 34 years old.

Toronto's star players have always had success in the regular season, the playoffs have been what's held them back. It's safe to say that how the team fares this postseason will play a massive role in their decisions of whether to re-sign Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

The Maple Leafs are back in action on Tuesday night against their rivals, the Bruins, in Boston. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

