NHL rumors: Insider claims Brock Boeser "felt disrespected" by Canucks during ongoing extension talks

NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal has said that Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser felt "disrespected" by the Canucks during ongoing contract extension negotiations.

Boeser is in the final year of a $19.95 million contract and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. On the Donnie & Dhali podcast, Dhaliwal said:

"At times during the negotiations, he's felt disrespected.

"As of this morning, they are not close on a contract. They couldn't cut a deal in eight months, how are they going to cut a deal in five days? It would be shocking to me if they cut a deal in five days."

The main sticking point in negotiations appears to be the length of the extension, with the Canucks wanting a five-year deal, while Boeser is looking for a 7-8-year commitment. According to Dhaliwal,

"It's not money, it's not money, it's the term. Canucks actually want five years, and he wants seven or eight."

Boeser was drafted by the Canucks 23rd overall in 2015 and has spent his entire NHL career in Vancouver. Dhaliwal mentioned that Boeser wants to remain with the Canucks long-term:

“I was told this morning that he wants to return. He does love it in Vancouver, but it's all about term.”

However, with the March 7 trade deadline approaching, the Canucks face a decision - sign Boeser to an extension, trade him for assets or keep him for the remainder of the season before he becomes an RFA.

As Dhaliwal notes, not many playoff contenders could be willing to give up a first-round pick for Boeser in a rental situation.

Canucks withdraw contract offer to Brock Boeser

Earlier this season, the Canucks presented Boeser with a five-year, $40 million offer, which the 28-year-old forward rejected in hopes of a longer-term deal.

However, the Canucks management has decided to take the offer off the table, as per analyst Darren Dreger.

'The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser. Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it's not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored," Dreger said.

Dreger noted that the Canucks are exploring all options with Brock Boeser, including potential trades before the March 7 deadline. In 53 games this season, Boeser has registered 18 goals and 36 points.

