NHL rumors: Insider claims Canucks' Brock Boeser is a "longshot to re-sign" in Vancouver with free agency looming

Vancouver Canucks’ impending free agent Brock Boeser seems unlikely to return next season, following a challenging season for him and the team.

According to the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the 28-year-old winger is a “longshot” for the Canucks this summer. In his May 30 piece, Pagnotta had this to say about Brock Boeser’s chances of returning to Vancouver in 2025-26:

“Boeser, 28, is a ‘longshot’ to re-sign with the Canucks, one team source confirmed to me this week. He is prepared to move on to the next chapter of his career and will attract significant interest this summer, especially given the limited market.”

The narrative surrounding Boeser has shifted since the season ended. At first, it seemed that Brock Boeser was ready to say goodbye.

Then, Boeser and the Canucks made some politically correct remarks regarding the desire on both sides to get a deal done this summer.

Pagnotta’s comments, however, underscore the fact that Boeser’s return to Vancouver is all but a foregone conclusion. So, that situation opens up speculation regarding where the former 40-goal scorer could land.

There’s no doubt that Boeser will generate plenty of interest in the free-agent market this season as there are few pure goal-scorers available. It will be interesting to see if Vancouver will be motivated enough to do whatever it can to retain Boeser.

Canucks to see if there’s a chance to keep Brock Boeser

Boeser has earned the right to test free agency according to Patrik Allvin - Source: Imagn

Canucks’ GM Patrik Allvin said all the right things at an event for the team’s season-ticket holders.

Per The Province, Allvin stated:

“We’re going to see if there’s a chance to keep Brock Boeser.”

That comment comes on the heels of this statement:

“Boeser has earned the right to explore free agency.”

While Allvin is right insofar as stating that Brock Boeser has the right to test the market, the somewhat cryptic comment declaring that the club will look into bringing him back seems more like wishful thinking.

Vancouver president Jim Rutherford publicly dropped the ball by implying that the offers received for Boeser at the trade deadline were ridiculous.

Plus, Rick Tocchet’s departure as head coach is another indication that the team may be trending in the wrong direction. That is why Boeser may be inclined to see what’s out there for him in free agency before committing to a return to Vancouver.

But as a May 9 piece in The Province concluded, it may be too little, too late to make a push to keep Boeser in Vancouver.

