Insider claims Coyotes relocation could lead to major league shakeup involving Oilers, Avalanche and more

The NHL could make a change to its divisions if the Arizona Coyotes relocate to Utah. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Arizona could be moving to Utah as early as next season. Salt Lake City has been trying to secure a franchise for quite some time and could be on the cusp of it.

If the NHL does relocate Arizona to Salt Lake City, the league may move some teams around and restructure their divisions, according to insider Adrian Dater.

"Hearing that IF Coyotes move to Salt Lake, that Avs MIGHT make a move to Pacific Division with new SLC team and Oilers and Flames might move to Central. A rumor, at this point."

Currently, the Colorado Avalanche are in the Central Division. They could be bumped to the Pacific, with Edmonton and Calgary going to the Central, leaving the Pacific to be more West Coast teams.

However, none of this is confirmed as the NHL has yet to confirm the report that the Coyotes will be relocating.

“The league is continuing to work on a solution to what has been a challenging and difficult situation,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic. “But we are not in a position to comment beyond that.”

The Coyotes also haven't commented on the matter about the potential relocation.

NHL has shown interest in Salt Lake City

The NHL has shown interest in having a team in Salt Lake City, Utah for quite some time. Earlier this year, the NHL issued a statement showing interest in having Salt Lake City join the league.

"The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah.

"During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith's commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination. Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions."

Ryan Smith is the current owner of the Utah Jazz and has been leading the campaign to bring the NHL to Utah. He has said he is fine getting either an expansion team or a relocation, and right now, a relocation is more likely.

