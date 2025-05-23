NHL Rumors: Insider claims Mitch Marner "could pull a Steven Stamkos" and test FA before re-signing with Maple Leafs 

Mitch Marner may test free agency before deciding on his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta, during a segment with Kate Pettersen on “The Latest.”

Marner's final season of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with Toronto is over. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he doesn't sign an extension with the Leafs.

Pagnotta said Marner hasn’t closed the door on the Maple Leafs. But he may explore the open market before making a final decision, just like Steven Stamkos explored the Market last year.

"On Mitch, every indication is right now that he's going to be testing the waters as an unrestricted free agent," Pagnotta said. "It doesn't mean he's closed the door on the Maple Leafs, because he could pull a Stamkos and explore the market and then sign with his old club."

(from 0:59 mark onwards)

If Mitch Marner reaches the market, interest will undoubtedly be high. Pagnotta mentioned teams like Los Angeles, Chicago, Utah, Philadelphia, Calgary and San Jose as possible suitors.

"But everything that I've been getting is that he is going to explore the market, and if he does hit the open market, I've been I wrote about it earlier in the week, there are going to be a ton of teams going after this guy," Pagnotta said.

"You're talking about Los Angeles, Chicago, Utah, Philadelphia, Calgary, San Jose, et cetera, et cetera. I mean, pretty much every team is going to at least inquire. So there's going to be a lot of interest in Marner when the time comes," he added.

Mitch Marner had a strong season in 2024-25. He reached 100 points (scored 102) for the first time in his NHL career. On April 15, he hit the milestone in a 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Mitch Marner could test free agency just like Steven Stamkos

Mitch Marner’s situation mirrors what happened with Steven Stamkos last year. Stamkos tested the market and had contract talks open with Tampa Bay. But in the free market, he ultimately decided to sign a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators. He left the Tampa Bay Lightning after 16 seasons and back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021.

Marner could take a similar route this summer. If he tests free agency, he will have plenty of options, but a return to Toronto is still possible, just like Stamkos almost stayed in Tampa before leaving. For now, the Maple Leafs and their fans will have to wait to see what Marner decides.

