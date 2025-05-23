  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • NHL Rumors: Insider claims Mitch Marner "could pull a Steven Stamkos" and test FA before re-signing with Maple Leafs 

NHL Rumors: Insider claims Mitch Marner "could pull a Steven Stamkos" and test FA before re-signing with Maple Leafs 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 23, 2025 07:03 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL insider David Pagnotta shared Mitch Marner may test free agency and have negotiations with Leafs open (Source: Imagn)

Mitch Marner may test free agency before deciding on his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta, during a segment with Kate Pettersen on “The Latest.”

Ad

Marner's final season of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with Toronto is over. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he doesn't sign an extension with the Leafs.

Pagnotta said Marner hasn’t closed the door on the Maple Leafs. But he may explore the open market before making a final decision, just like Steven Stamkos explored the Market last year.

"On Mitch, every indication is right now that he's going to be testing the waters as an unrestricted free agent," Pagnotta said. "It doesn't mean he's closed the door on the Maple Leafs, because he could pull a Stamkos and explore the market and then sign with his old club."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

(from 0:59 mark onwards)

If Mitch Marner reaches the market, interest will undoubtedly be high. Pagnotta mentioned teams like Los Angeles, Chicago, Utah, Philadelphia, Calgary and San Jose as possible suitors.

"But everything that I've been getting is that he is going to explore the market, and if he does hit the open market, I've been I wrote about it earlier in the week, there are going to be a ton of teams going after this guy," Pagnotta said.
Ad
"You're talking about Los Angeles, Chicago, Utah, Philadelphia, Calgary, San Jose, et cetera, et cetera. I mean, pretty much every team is going to at least inquire. So there's going to be a lot of interest in Marner when the time comes," he added.
Ad

Mitch Marner had a strong season in 2024-25. He reached 100 points (scored 102) for the first time in his NHL career. On April 15, he hit the milestone in a 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Mitch Marner could test free agency just like Steven Stamkos

Mitch Marner’s situation mirrors what happened with Steven Stamkos last year. Stamkos tested the market and had contract talks open with Tampa Bay. But in the free market, he ultimately decided to sign a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators. He left the Tampa Bay Lightning after 16 seasons and back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021.

Marner could take a similar route this summer. If he tests free agency, he will have plenty of options, but a return to Toronto is still possible, just like Stamkos almost stayed in Tampa before leaving. For now, the Maple Leafs and their fans will have to wait to see what Marner decides.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications