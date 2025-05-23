NHL Rumors: Insider claims NY Islanders are "zeroing in on" new GM search between two prime candidates

The New York Islanders are closing in on hiring a new general manager, with two prime candidates emerging as the frontrunners, according to NHL insider Dave Pagnotta.

Speaking on the NHL Now podcast on Thursday, Pagnotta claimed the Islanders are very close to making a decision between Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche to take over the GM role.

Bergevin and Darche have gone through two rounds of interviews with the Islanders, who are looking to fill the vacancy left by Lou Lamoriello. The team decided not to renew Lamoriello's contract after serving as GM since 2018.

Pagnotta believes an announcement on the new GM is on the horizon, likely Bergevin or Darche, and then the Islanders will look to fill the president role.

"It's getting there. I would not be surprised in the not too distant future if we do get an announcement for the GM role of the New York Islanders.” Pagnotta said. (7:00 onwards)

“My understanding actually just coming into the show is getting some updates, my understanding now is they are very close, they're zeroing in on their target, they just got to finalize a couple things internally before they extend the offer for their new general manager.”

Bergevin brings a decade of GM experience from his time leading the Canadiens between 2012 and 2022. On the other hand, Darche steadily rose through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s front office and served as assistant general manager in the 2022–23 season.

Islanders to speak with Brendan Shanahan on president role

Pagnota noted that once the GM is chosen, the next step will be to shape the rest of the front office, including possibly filling the president’s role, where former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan could become a key figure.

The Islanders received permission to speak with Shanahan regarding their front office vacancy.

“Then they will look towards either you know, mapping out the rest of the management staff, but also the president's role as well and that's where potentially Brendan Shanahan's going to come into play." Pagnotta said.

The Maple Leafs held a board meeting on Thursday, and according to Pagnotta, the team has decided not to renew Brendan Shanahan’s contract.

“They wanted somebody at the top that's responsible for full hockey ops that's responsible for the full organization to come in and have a different voice and and a different view on things.” Pagnotya said. (0:18 onwards)

Pagnotta noted that Shanahan is out and free to explore new opportunities, including a possible president role with the Islanders.

