NHL Rumors: Insider claims Panthers' Sam Bennett "unlikely" to face suspension for controversial Anthony Stolarz hit 

Don't expect Sam Bennett to miss any time during the playoffs. After his controversial hit on Anthony Stolarz, which knocked the star goalie out of the opening game of the series Monday night, calls for a suspension mounted. One analyst doesn't think they'll be heard.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun noted via The Athletic that the league's Player Safety department was looking at the incident as they do any time someone comes "remotely close" to doing some punishable.

The NHL analyst added:

"That doesn’t necessarily mean it will rise to anything. Sources indicated early Tuesday that Bennett was unlikely to face a fine or suspension stemming from the forearm to Stolarz’s head, although the decision wasn’t considered final. The Leafs, internally, felt Monday night it was worthy of a suspension."

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their goalie for the rest of the contest, though they withstood a three-goal third period to earn a 5-4 win to open the series. They may lose Stolarz for some time.

However, the Florida Panthers aren't likely to lose their player involved in the incident, which, as LeBrun noted, the Leafs aren't going to be too happy about.

Panthers coach opens up on Sam Bennett hit

After the game, Aleksander Barkov was hopeful that former teammate and rival Anthony Stolarz would be all right after a violent hit from Sam Bennett sent him to the hospital.

Paul Maurice addressed the Sam Bennett hit (Imagn)

The Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series, but they aren't likely to lose Bennett. Florida coach Paul Maurice was asked what he saw, and he deferred to the referee's ruling.

He said via The Athletic:

“Not nearly as good as the referee’s vantage point. He (the ref) was standing right there. He saw it. Coaches coach. You know what, hopeful for Anthony and his health. We love that guy and we hope he gets better real fast.

“The referee is standing right there when it happened. You (the media) will do your thing, the league will do its thing. And I’ll coach the next game."

Stolarz played for the Panthers in 2023-24, but now he's on the opposite side of the ice.

