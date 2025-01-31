NHL Rumors: Insider Darren Dreger sheds light on Toronto Maple Leafs ‘real’ interest in $22,500,000 ex-Blues forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly have expressed interest in making a move for Brandon Saad, whose five-year, $22.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) is expected to be terminated by the St. Louis Blues, per league sources on Thursday.

The forward could be a new addition before the deadline in March, but it depends on many factors according to hockey insider Darren Dreger.

The analyst said that Saad, who was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blues on Thursday, would have to be willing to play in both Canada and Toronto specifically, and he wonders what Saad's opinion of the Maple Leafs truly is. They're a contender, but he's not sure if Saad feels like they're his best shot at winning.

On First Up, the NHL insider said (5:40):

"Well, the interest is real for sure, and the likelihood probably depends more on Brandon Sadd than it does anything else... The expectation is there a handful of teams... that have more than expressed interest."

Dreger anticipates finding out the status of this potential move sooner rather than later. He doesn't envision it dragging on. The TSN analyst also said the Leafs won't be worried about "dollars they (Blues) left on the table," in Saad's case.

Darren Dreger believes Maple Leafs check "a lot of boxes" for Brandon Saad

Whether or not new free agent Brandon Saad wants to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs or not remains to be seen, but Darren Dreger believes there aren't a lot of better fits for the forward across the entire league.

Brandon Saad has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs (Imagn)

The analyst continued on First Up:

"I think Toronto ticks a lot of boxes, especially with Craig Berube, and the head coach who has history, had history with Saad."

Saad may not get a better offer anywhere else, too. Right now, "money is so tight," Dreger argued. That will hinder other teams from giving Saad a better package, and they are one of the NHL's true Stanley Cup contenders this year.

All signs point to the Leafs, and Dreger reiterated that they have a genuine interest in the player. Once he does become officially available, they might move quickly. They've experienced a lot of injuries and an overall lack of scoring, so this could be something they're aggressive about.

