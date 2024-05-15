NHL Rumors: Insider delivers big prediction on Thatcher Demko’s availability post-injury

Vancouver Canucks starting netminder Thatcher Demko could be back in the lineup as early as game 6, insider Rick Dhaliwal reports. Demko was sidelined early in Vancouver’s first-round series versus the Nashville Predators.

Backup Casey DeSmith filled in before going down as well. Since DeSmith’s injury, third-string netminder Arturs Silovs has been holding the fort. But now, according to Dhaliwal, Demko may be nearing a return to the lineup.

"I have been saying game 6-7 a possibility for a while," Rick Dhaliwal posted on X.

Thatcher Demko was placed on the injury list on March 10 with a lower-body injury. He was declared week-to-week, signaling he would be absent for a significant amount of time.

With the Canucks tied 2-2 with the Edmonton Oilers in their second-round series, Demko’s return sounds encouraging for Vancouver fans. But thankfully, for Vancouver fans, Silovs has been solid.

Silovs’ reliable goaltending has allowed Thatcher Demko to recuperate properly. Silovs made 27 saves in game 4’s loss while stealing game 3 with a 42-save performance. With Silovs keeping the Canucks in every game, the pressure has been off Demko to rush his recovery.

The Canucks will face Edmonton in game 5 on Thursday night. While Thatcher Demko will not be available, it is encouraging to see him on the ice taking shots, according to The Hockey News.

Per Canucks’ coach Rick Tocchet, Demko has made considerable improvements in the last three days. Considering that Vancouver’s current series will go at least six games, there’s a chance Demko could return for a crucial elimination game.

Thatcher Demko cleared to take shots

According to insider Frank Seravalli, Thatcher Demko had not been cleared to drop to his knees as he set into the butterfly position. But with Tocchet confirming that Demko is taking shots in practice, it’s likely that Demko has been cleared to drop to his knees.

This news is a positive sign that Demko’s lower-body injury has healed sufficiently enough to allow him to regain mobility. Per The Hockey News, unconfirmed reports suggest that Thatcher Demko has been dealing with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Meanwhile, NHL insider and analyst Jeff Paterson confirmed that Demko was on the ice practicing with goalie coach Ian Clark during an appearance on the Rink Wide Vancouver Show. However, as Paterson pointed out, while Demko is certainly making progress, he still needs time to settle in before getting into game action.

Specifically, Paterson mentioned that Demko needs to face real NHL-caliber shooters, particularly with being off the ice for so long.

Vancouver hopes they can extend their postseason long enough for Demko to return. Otherwise, the Canucks Army may have to wait till next fall to see Demko start in the net once again.