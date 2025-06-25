NHL rumors: Insider drops major update on Maple Leafs-John Tavares extension talks - "Has to be ready to hit the market next week"

With the NHL offseason in full swing, the spotlight is firmly on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they work to secure a new deal for veteran forward John Tavares.

Tavares' current $77 million contract expires on July 1. The Maple Leafs are in a race against the clock to get their franchise player locked up long-term.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that while discussions between the two sides have continued, they have yet to reach an agreement. Speaking on TSN's Insider Trading, LeBrun said:

"John Tavares still has not been signed. I checked in on him Tuesday, and they remain apart. But the good thing is, the dialogue continues."

"They've been talking almost every single day here, and they're grinding away, trying to find a way to get John Tavares signed and extended in Toronto. But it's not easy," he added.

The sticking point appears to be finding the right term and salary structure that works for both Tavares and the Maple Leafs.

LeBrun emphasized that if a deal isn’t finalized soon, Tavares needs to be ready to test free agency.

"And it's not a guarantee that they figure it out. So Tavares has to be ready to hit the market next week if they don't reach a deal," LeBrun concluded.

Tavares scored 38 goals and record 74 points in 75 regular games this season.

Pierre LeBrun: Comparisons to John Tavares contract negotiation

LeBrun noted that the recent contract signings of players like Matt Duchene and Brock Nelson have complicated the negotiations, with the two sides seemingly viewing the comparable deals through different lenses.

From Brad Treliving’s perspective, Matt Duchene’s deal at $4.5 million a year for four years looks like a bargain, and he might wonder why a similar deal isn’t possible for John Tavares.

Meanwhile, from Tavares’s agent Pat Brisson’s point of view, Brock Nelson’s contract at $7.5 million annually over three years is a better comparison, especially since Nelson had fewer points than Tavares last season.

“When you look at some of the recent comparables, there are two different stories being told.... So it's finding that sweet spot and the term that has proven difficult so far on Tavares." LeBrun added.

LeBrun said that the challenge lies in finding the right balance between salary and term.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

