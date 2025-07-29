  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • NHL rumors: Insider "foresees" exact date for Connor McDavid & other key players' Oilers contract extension

NHL rumors: Insider "foresees" exact date for Connor McDavid & other key players' Oilers contract extension

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:06 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - Source: Getty
Insider "foresees" exact date for Connor McDavid & other key players' Oilers contract extension - Source: Getty

NHL insider Bob Stauffer provided some intriguing insights into the contract extension negotiation talks of key Edmonton Oilers players, like Connor McDavid.

Ad

On the Oilers Now podcast, Stauffer foresaw a scenario where extensions are completed by Aug. 28 for four notable players: McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman and Vasily Podkolzin.

"I'd say by August 28th with is a Thursday, a month from today, I could foresee a scenario where extensions are done on Podkolzin, Walman, Ekholm and McDavid. Seravalli and myself both said, you know, 100% Connor would re-sign, all along," Stauffer said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Stauffer noted that he and his fellow insider Frank Seravalli have long maintained that McDavid's re-signing with the Oilers was a certainty.

Interestingly, Stauffer suggested that the timing of these extensions could be influenced by the upcoming wedding of Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, which is scheduled for late July or early August.

“I could see some traction occurring after (the wedding). A potential extension for (head coach) Kris Knoblauch as well,” Stauffer added.
Ad

Connor McDavid led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, falling short against the Florida Panthers. Securing McDavid's long-term future in Edmonton will be a top priority for the organization.

NHL analyst speculates on Connor McDavid's message to Oilers

Bryan Hayes suggested that Connor McDavid could be pushing the Oilers' front office to make more substantial roster improvements before he commits long-term to the team.

Ad
"Is it possible that he's gonna hold their (Oilers) feet to the fire?," Hayes pondered on TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive." (1:08:23)
youtube-cover
Ad

Hayes emphasized that while the Oilers haven't made significant changes, McDavid might be seeking a more tangible transformation to the roster before he's willing to sign a new contract.

Hayes also noted that the Oilers' recent moves, like trading Sam O'Reilly to Tampa Bay and sending Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins, might not be enough to satisfy the superstar's expectations.

"I (McDavid) don't care that you changed the goalie coach, you got to, you better go find a new goalie before, out of principle, I'm not signing this until you do something tangibly different with this roster," Hayes speculated.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Oilers' front office and their ability to address McDavid's potential concerns.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications