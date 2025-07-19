NHL Rumors: Insider Frank Seravalli hints at offer sheet threat for Ducks star amid trade buzz

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:51 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Mason McTavish linked to trade talks and offer sheet interest (Source: Imagn)

Mason McTavish’s name is starting to come up in trade talks, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes something may be brewing with the Anaheim Ducks forward. Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Bleacher Report, Seravalli pointed out that McTavish’s on-ice presence has changed, saying,

“I view him as sort of - a bit of a depressed asset.”

He added,

“I think a change of scenery would be good for him.”

Seravalli also shared that some teams are exploring a potential offer sheet for McTavish. He said,

“I think some teams have tried to work on what an offer sheet might look like for Mason McTavish.”
McTavish is a restricted free agent after finishing his entry-level contract with the Ducks. He was drafted third in 2021 and has now played three full NHL seasons. In 2024–25, he scored 22 goals and added 30 assists, continuing his steady improvement.

His goal totals have gone up each season—17 in his sophomore season, 19 in his second full season and 22 this season. He averaged close to 18 minutes of ice time per game and finished with 7 points in 9 games in April.

Seravalli also compared the situation to Trevor Zegras, who signed with the Flyers after a long negotiation with Anaheim. Despite interest from other teams, Seravalli doesn’t think an offer sheet would push Anaheim to walk away.

“No one can really put together something on paper that they think is going to dissuade Anaheim from matching... that offer sheet.”
The Ducks are in a strong financial position. They have over $21 million in projected cap space and a cap hit of $74.1 million. Given that flexibility, it’s unlikely they would walk away from a 22-year-old forward like McTavish.

Anaheim Ducks sign Drew Helleson to two-year deal after strong rookie season

On Friday, the Anaheim Ducks signed Drew Helleson to a two-year contract worth $1.1 million per year. Helleson is 24 years old and played 56 games last season. He scored 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points. He led all rookie defensemen in plus/minus and shorthanded ice time.

He made his NHL debut in 2022–23 and has played 59 games. Colorado drafted him in 2019 and later traded him to Anaheim. Helleson played college hockey at Boston College and has represented Team USA in international tournaments, including the 2022 Olympics.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
