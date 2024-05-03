NHL Rumors: Insider hints Todd Reirden's firing could signal end of Mike Sullivan's tenure with Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have come into the discussion for the first time since the end of the regular season with the recent firing of assistant coach Todd Reirden. It has raised eyebrows and led to an insider speculating head coach Mike Sullivan's departure.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted about the tension in Pittsburgh, especially when keeping up with resistance from head coach Sullivan to changes in his staff.

"There was no shortage of friction in Pittsburgh, where as we reported, coach Mike Sullivan was vehemently opposed to making changes to his staff," Seravalli reported.

Seravalli's tweet raised doubts about whether Reirden's dismissal could lead to Sullivan's departure.

"Now that GM Kyle Dubas has fired assistant coach Todd Reirden, is that the tipping point on Sullivan's tenure? We shall see."

The Penguins' President of Hockey Operations, Kyle Dubas, made it official that Reirden was leaving the team while expressing thanks to him for his contributions over two different stints with the Penguins.

"Mike Sullivan and I have spent time over the past two weeks evaluating the coaching staff, and although these decisions are never easy, we agree that this change was in the best interest of the team moving forward," Dubas said in a statement.

Reirden's coaching history includes a stint as head coach of the Washington Capitals, where he faced challenges in the playoffs after taking over from Barry Trotz. He also served as an assistant coach with the Penguins under Dan Bylsma before returning to Pittsburgh in 2020.

A look at Todd Reirden's NHL coaching career

Todd Reirden started coaching in 2007 with Bowling Green Falcons. In 2010, Reirden was appointed as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, Reirden's tenure with the Penguins ended in 2014 when the organization announced that Reirden and Granato had been relieved of their duties. Despite this setback, Reirden swiftly found a new opportunity, as the Washington Capitals hired him as an assistant coach in the same year.

Todd Reirden's career trajectory took a significant turn on June 29, 2018, when he ascended to the role of head coach for the Washington Capitals. Stepping into the shoes of Barry Trotz, who departed the team following a Stanley Cup victory due to a contract dispute, Reirden faced high expectations.

In his inaugural season as head coach, Reirden guided the Capitals to an impressive 48–26–8 record, securing the top spot in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

However, despite their regular-season success, the Capitals faltered in the playoffs, suffering a defeat in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. The disappointment continued into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Capitals once again bowed out in the first round. As a result, the Capitals relieved him of his duties on August 23, 2020.

Later, Todd Reirden joined the Penguins as an assistant coach.