NHL Rumors: Insider hints at Toronto Maple Leafs adding to Craig Berube's coaching staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs have come up with fresh speculations about their coaching staff. According to a tweet from TSN Radio's First Up show, NHL insider Darren Dreger has suggested that Lane Lambert, formerly with the New York Islanders, could join Craig Berube’s staff.

This potential addition comes as the Maple Leafs look to rebuild and strengthen their coaching team following recent changes.

"@DarrenDreger just told us that: "Lane Lambert, formerly of the New York Islanders could join the #LeafsForever" as Craig Berube's coaching staff takes shape"

On May 17, the Maple Leafs appointed Craig Berube as their new head coach, replacing Sheldon Keefe, who was dismissed on May 9. Berube has previously served as a coach for the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues.

His time with the Blues was impressive, as he led them to a Stanley Cup win in 2019 after joining in mid-season. Despite his success, Berube was removed from his duties by the Blues in December 2023. He had been working as an analyst for Turner Sports prior to his current hiring by the Leafs.

In his career, Berube has a respectable record of 281-190-72 in 543 regular-season games and a 27-31 record in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was a big factor in the Blues' dramatic turnaround win in 2019.

Toronto Maple Leafs's playoff woes resulted in coaching change

Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a disappointing season where they were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round in seven games. Despite solid regular-season performance, finishing third in the Atlantic Division with 102 points, their playoff struggles continued.

The Leafs have only advanced beyond the first round once since 2004, a stat that underlines their postseason woes. Their power play, a significant factor in their playoff performance, was dismal against the Bruins, converting only 1 of 21 opportunities.

Sheldon Keefe's tenure with the Leafs, which began in November 2019, saw some regular-season success with a record of 212-97-40. However, his playoff record of 16-21 and a string of early exits led to his dismissal.

Toronto's general manager said a change was necessary.

"We had gotten to a place where just a new voice was needed," Brad Treliving said. "I just felt at the end of the day, when I look at the totality of his time here, a change was required."

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to finalize their coaching staff and the addition of Lane Lambert will be beneficial to help address some of Toronto's strategic weaknesses.