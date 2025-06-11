NHL Rumors: Insider links Philadelphia Flyers to $13,000,000 Avalanche forward after Mikko Rantanen blockbuster trade

The Colorado Avalanche's season once again ended much sooner than they would have anticipated in 2024-25.

A difficult first-round match-up against the Dallas Stars proved to be too much, as they fell in a hard-fought seven-game series. As we all know, former Av Mikko Rantanen was the hero and the one to crush the hearts of his old team.

The main guy from the return package of the original Rantanen trade was Martin Necas. The longtime Carolina Hurricane enjoyed a productive end to the regular season in Colorado. However, the playoffs were a different story, as he was limited to just five points (one goal, four assists) in the seven games.

As the offseason has begun, recent reports suggest that Necas wasn't overly thrilled about his time with the Avalanche. And now one insider has linked the Philadelphia Flyers to the potentially disgruntled star.

NHL Trade Rumors shared an article mentioning an insider from Philly Hockey Now's take. They posted the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).

"With Martin Necas potentially on the move again this summer, Philly Hockey Now's William James believes the Philadelphia Flyers could be a serious landing spot," NHL Trade Rumors wrote.

Necas is entering the final season of the two-year, $13,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Hurricanes in 2024.

One NHL insider reported that Necas wasn't fond of his time with the Avalanche

The reports of Martin Necas being unhappy in Colorado were quite surprising.

It was Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet who first brought the news to hockey fans' attention, including the 26-year-old on his offseason trade board. Here was what he had to provide about the situation in his article.

"After the Avalanche moved Rantanen because of how difficult they perceived contract extension talks to be going, how much patience will they have with Necas—not a homegrown player or superstar talent—if negotiations on an extension start slowly this July? There was a sense Necas wasn’t overly thrilled with his experience in Colorado and that he wants to explore other options," Kypreos wrote.

It's hard to fathom how he could be unhappy playing with Nathan MacKinnon, but there is always more to the story.

If Necas were to hit the trade market, the Avalanche would likely be able to bring back a strong haul for a highly skilled forward in the prime of his career. This will be an interesting storyline to follow into the offseason.

