NHL Rumors: Insider links Tampa Bay Lightning HC Jon Cooper to $1.2B franchise

Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination.

After a crushing 4-2 loss in Game 4, the Lightning face a 3-1 series deficit against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. One more loss would result in the team's third consecutive first-round exit.

With Mike Sullivan's 10-year run in Pittsburgh having come to an end this week, speculation has risen about a potential parting of ways between Jon Cooper and the Lightning, especially if they bow out early in the playoffs.

Now that Tampa Bay finds itself in a hole, the noise has only gotten louder. Rumors on Wednesday are suggesting that, should Cooper become available, one team to watch out for is the Utah Hockey Club. The $1.2 billion franchise, according to Forbes, just completed its inaugural season in Utah.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon and shared the latest he's heard regarding Jon Cooper's future.

"A fair amount of chatter about Jon Cooper, who signed a one-year extension a year ago to take him through 25-26. One year seems odd... Plugged-in individual has told me not to be surprised if he leaves TB to take over the operation in Utah, owned by close friend Ryan Smyth," Brooks wrote.

Cooper is in the final season of the three-year contract extension he signed with the Lightning in 2021. NHL insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reported that Cooper had signed another one-year extension with Tampa Bay last offseason that runs through the 2025-26 campaign.

Jon Cooper raved about his team's trip to Utah in March

It's certainly becoming clear that Jon Cooper is quite fond of Utah.

The 57-year-old spoke very highly about the city during his first trip to face the Hockey Club in March. Utah Jazz beat writer Ryan Miller shared Cooper's comments on X.

"Went right to Park City, checked out the ski hills and Main Street. Didn't want to leave, but had to leave if we wanted to come back and watch the Jazz. Went to the Jazz game, had a blast, they treated us unbelievably," Cooper said.

It's all starting to make sense as you connect the dots, and Cooper's relationship with owner Ryan Smith is very noteworthy. He is also familiar with star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, whom he coached for seven seasons in Tampa Bay.

For now, Cooper and the Lightning will lay it all on the line in a do-or-die Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

