The Edmonton Oilers have a big decision ahead regarding star forward Leon Draisaitl and his next contract extension. According to NHL insider Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, details remain scarce on negotiations, but there appear to be two likely scenarios for Draisaitl's new deal.

Matheson speculates Draisaitl could sign a shorter-term contract similar to Toronto's Auston Matthews, who inked a 4-year, $53 million extension.

"He can sign a four-year deal like Auston Matthews did in Toronto, not knowing where the cap is going to go, leaving himself room for another contract at 32. Matthews’ cap hit is $13.25M and Leon would want at least that, maybe a tad more.” Matheson said.

The other option is an eight-year pact comparable to the extension Nathan MacKinnon signed with Colorado.

“He can go eight years like fellow center Nathan MacKinnon’s deal in Colorado. MacKinnon took a hometown discount, at an AAV of $12.6 million, but the Colorado stud signed his based on a current cap of $82.5 million.

"I don’t think they’ll get Draisaitl for a number under 13 and the Oilers will want to know that pretty soon." Matheson added.

According to Matheson, the Oilers need cost certainty sooner rather than later and letting Draisaitl play out his contract and reach 2024 free agency is not ideal. The insider notes that Draisaitl embraces being McDavid's partner in Edmonton and wants to be there long-term.

Still, Matheson acknowledges Draisaitl could command even more on the open market down the road.

Leon Draisaitl's thoughts on his contract extension

In an interview with Sportsnet's Mark Spector early this year, Leon Draisaitl provided insight into his mindset regarding a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

"There's a lot of thought, a lot of conversation that goes into it. With family. With my agents, of course," Leon Draisaitl explained. "Right now, I think everyone just wants me to focus on playing."

Draisaitl acknowledged he could become a free agent in July.

“I know the situation come July 1. But there’s another side to it as well. You know, the Oilers have a say in this as well. Come July 1, at least. After that, it’s up to me," he added.

Leon Draisaitl is concentrating on helping Edmonton succeed this season after scoring 39 goals and 60 assists for 99 points.