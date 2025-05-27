NHL Rumors: Insider names favorites for Boston Bruins, Penguins & Kraken's vacant HC positions

The NHL head coaching carousel has been in full swing over the last several weeks.
At one point, there were as many as eight openings around the league. That's slowly been narrowed down as five of the eight vacancies have been filled.
The New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks have all hired their next head coach. Now, all that's left to be decided is who takes over behind the bench in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle.
All three of these teams missed the playoffs last season and are in retooling stages as a franchise, seeking a new leader to take them through their journey.
It's been fairly quiet on the coaching front of late; however, we received some new reporting on Tuesday morning. ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes shared the latest he's hearing on the remaining head coaching vacancies on X (formerly Twitter).
"Per sources, Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are among the favorites as potential hires for @NHLBruins, @Penguins, and @SeattleKraken," Weekes wrote.
Jay Woodcroft has been mentioned as a candidate for all three vacancies so far, while Mitch Love has been heavily linked to the Penguins, and Marco Sturm has been connected to the Bruins, having spent time with the organization during his playing days.
Jay Woodcroft making a return to the NHL is picking up steam
It's been almost two years since Jay Woodcroft was fired by the Edmonton Oilers in November of 2023. The 48-year-old has been on the sidelines waiting for the right opportunity to emerge.
While he's been connected to all three openings that remain, reports are suggesting that Woodcroft heading to Boston is gaining momentum. NHL reporter Jimmy Murphy provided the latest on Tuesday morning on X.
"Yesterday, on the @sickpodnhl, I reported that Marco Sturm and Jay Leach were frontrunners to become the next HC of the #NHLBruins. That is still true, but I've since been told by two trusted sources that former #LetsGoOilers HC Jay Woodcroft is too and may be 'The Frontrunner'," Murphy wrote.
Woodcroft was quite successful during his time with the Edmonton Oilers, managing a 79-41-13 record in 133 total regular-season games.
Expect things to heat up on the coaching market throughout the next week or so as we close in on the busiest time of the offseason calendar.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama