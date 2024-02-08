NHL Rumors: Insider outlines Edmonton Oilers' trade blueprint as deadline day approaches

As the NHL trade deadline looms, the Edmonton Oilers are crafting their strategy with a mix of superstition and pragmatism.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Hockey Insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the Oilers' approach noting that General Manager Ken Holland is wary of discussing potential moves:

"Oilers GM Ken Holland did not want to discuss moves while things were going so well for his team, like it was bad karma."

The Oilers have an impressive 29-16-1 record. Their impressive 16-game winning streak recently came to an end when they lost 3-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, this defeat doesn't undermine their strong position at the third place in the Pacific Division.

Holland's strategy as outlined by Friedman:

“But he (Ken Holland) will use the rest of this month, as Edmonton’s schedule toughens, to determine where he’s going to add.”

The Oilers' schedule is set to intensify and the outcomes of these matchups will tell the team's depth and resilience.

Friedman also pointed out Oilers' trade decisions lie on Dylan Holloway’s performance:

“How Dylan Holloway plays impacts the Oilers’ decisions."

The young forward's play could influence whether Holland feels the need to bolster his offensive lineup or focus on other areas.

Connor McDavid's thoughts on Edmonton Oilers' 16-game win streak end

Connor McDavid expressed his disappointment in the recent defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He said:

"It’s fresh. We’re disappointed we lost tonight. It’s been a while since we’ve done that. You forget sometimes how bad you hate losing. It’s a good reminder."

Expand Tweet

McDavid also pointed out that the game with the Golden Knights had a playoff-like atmosphere:

“Two good teams going at it. It was a little bit of a playoff-like atmosphere. Tight games happen; you have to go out and get it and obviously we didn’t do that. I liked a lot of parts of our game.”

Connor on Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak end:

“I thought it was a very similar game to what we played through the entire streak, we just didn’t find a way to get a win. Disappointed, but we move on."

Edmonton Oilers next face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center.