NHL Rumors: Insider pitches trade idea involving Canucks' Elias Pettersson & $73,200,000 superstar

NHL insider Matt Larkin proposed an interesting trade idea between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders, involving star players Elias Pettersson and Mathew Barzal.

Pettersson, who signed an 8-year, $92.8 million contract last year, had a disappointing 2024-25 season after recording over 100 points just two seasons ago. The Swedish center has just 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games this year.

Reports have suggested that Pettersson has had some issues with former teammate J.T. Miller. Injuries have also impacted his performance.

On the other hand, Mathew Barzal has 20 points in 30 games for the Islanders this season. The 27-year-is under an 8-year, $73.2 million contract.

Larkin wonders if a change of scenery would benefit both Pettersson and Barzal at this stage in their careers.

The NHL analyst questioned whether any player in recent memory has needed a fresh start more than Elias Pettersson. He acknowledged that J.T. Miller might have been in a similar situation but Miller's trade didn’t resolve Pettersson’s struggles.

His standout 102-point season in 2022-23 now feels distant. Larkin suggested:

“It feels like the pressure of a hockey-mad Canadian market has gotten to Pettersson, who has never seemed particularly comfortable with the attention. He’s still just 26 and, when healthy, brings a superstar-caliber set of tools.”

“It wouldn’t be remotely surprising to see him become an elite player again, but it may not happen unless he changes addresses. Would a hockey trade involving Pettersson and B.C. native Barzal make sense?"

A Pettersson for Barzal swap would undoubtedly have ripple effects across both rosters. But it could provide the reboot two talented young players seem to need.

Former Vancouver HC Rick Tocchet on Elias Pettersson's comeback after abysmal season

Rick Tocchet shared his thoughts on Elias Pettersson's ability to rebound after a disappointing 2024-25 season on the “Donnie and Dhali” podcast.

Tocchet expressed confidence that the young forward will bounce back.

“From the bottom of my heart -- he is going to have a bounce back year," Tocchet said. "He's got to get his teammates to have confidence in him again. .... he's just got to invent his game a little bit differently." (11:38 onwards)

He cited Pettersson's 100-point season as evidence of his talent. Tocchet also highlighted the importance of new coach Adam Foote in helping Pettersson, stating "Foote’s going to really help him."

After missing the playoffs last season with the Canucks, Tocchet chose not to renew his contract with Vancouver, instead signing a 5-year deal to coach the Philadelphia Flyers.

