NHL Rumors: Insider predicts bumper payday for Oilers' Evan Bouchard with free agency decision looming

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is set to become a restricted free agent after this season. His two-year contract, worth $7.8 million, will end on July 1. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on "Daily Faceoff Live" that Bouchard may earn around $10 million per season with his new deal.

"It's hot (Yes/gonna happen)," Seravalli said on Tuesday. "I have to think with yet another repeat playoff performance. Third consecutive postseason of at least 17 points. He is 75 points now, in 67 career postseason games. Which is an incredible pace. That's a 93 points pace over an 82-game regular season."

This comes after another strong playoff performance. Bouchard has scored 17 points in 15 playoff games this year, with six goals and 11 assists.

He also had a strong regular season, posting 67 points in 82 games (14 goals and 53 assists). Over the last three NHL seasons, he has shown steady growth as an offensive defenseman, recording 40 points in 2022-23 and 82 in 2023-24.

Bouchard's playoff numbers are especially impressive. In his career, he has 75 points in 68 postseason games. That pace puts him close to Hall of Fame players like Rob Blake, who reached similar numbers in twice as many games. Seravalli added that the Oilers once hoped to keep Bouchard for about $8.5 million per year; however, his recent performance may have made that unlikely.

"By the way, Rob Blake is in the Hockey Hall of Famer," Seravalli said. "I think the Oilers were hopeful at one point this season that they might have been able to squeeze in Bouchard at eight and a half, I think this playoff has probably exploded that pipe dream."

Bouchard is an important player for the Oilers, as he handles the top power play and plays big minutes. His offensive production and steady play have made him a top-pair defenseman.

Jason Strudwick's comments on Evan Bouchard's improved play for the Oilers

NHL analyst Jason Strudwick said Evan Bouchard has improved his game by cutting out big mistakes. Strudwick praised his strong passing and powerful shot, which he called "The Bouch Bomb."

"He is a really good player," Strudwick said on Wednesday, via 'SportsCentre with Jay Onrait.' "He's a really elite passer. He's got a great shot — 'The Bouch Bomb.' But what has plagued him is those big mistakes where he takes too much risk onto his plays. He hasn't had those big errors, and he's been physical.

Earlier in the season, Bouchard struggled in some games, finishing with a -2 rating eight times after January. However, he ended the campaign with a +14 rating.

As free agency approaches, the Oilers must decide how much they are willing to spend.

