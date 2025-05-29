NHL Rumors: Insider predicts Jonathan Toews' next landing spot as ex-Blackhawks star eyes comeback

On Thursday, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Jonathan Toews plans to return to the league next season. Toews told his agent, Pat Brisson, that he is fully committed. Brisson will start talking to teams before free agency begins on July 1.

Toews is 37 years old and has been working out for months to get ready. He last played in April 2023 with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games that season.

His season was affected by health problems. Toews dealt with the long-term effects of COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. After the 2023 season ended, he stepped away from hockey to focus on his health.

Now that he feels ready, many teams could be interested. NHL insider Darren Dreger said Toews will have a long list of options. He also said the Winnipeg Jets could be a great fit. Toews is from Winnipeg, so playing for his hometown team makes sense.

In his follow-up post, Dreger wrote:

"Winnipeg worked hard to acquire Brock Nelson at the Deadline. In the end, Nelson chose a deal to Colorado. Toews would slot in well with the Jets at 2C."

Jonathan Toews has had a long and successful career. The Blackhawks picked him third in the 2006 NHL draft. He made his debut in the 2007–08 season and became the team captain in 2008 at 20 years old.

He was the captain for over ten years and helped lead Chicago to three Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015. In 2010, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Jonathan Toews shared that he wants to return to NHL

Jonathan Toews believes he still has some high-level hockey left. In March, Toews told The Athletic he wasn’t satisfied with how things had ended in Chicago.

"It’s not about proving anything," Toews said. "It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion."

Over his career, Toews played 1,067 regular-season games. He scored 372 goals and had 511 assists for 883 points. He also played for Team Canada and won two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He has won seven overall gold medals for Canada on the international stage.

Toews is known for his leadership, hard work and strong two-way play. Many teams will value his experience and calm presence. Free agency begins on July 1. So, we will soon know where Toews will play next, and fans will be excited to see him back.

