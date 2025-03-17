NHL Rumors: Insider predicts 'meaningful' pay hike for Canucks' Brock Boeser in free agency market 

Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks are currently in the midst of a playoff chase, pursuing the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

While that is undoubtedly the career-long Canuck's main focus, Boeser's uncertain future is looming. Boeser is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a three-year, $19,950,000 bridge contract signed in 2022.

Contract negotiations on an extension don't appear to be close right now, and the 28-year-old goal-scoring winger could very well test free agency on July 1.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston wrote a recent "Ask CJ" article for the Athletic where he answered some questions from fans. He was asked what he believes is a fair contract for Boeser this summer. He said:

Ad

Trending

"What makes Boeser’s case so interesting is that he’s currently in the midst of a down season — seeing a significant decline in year-over-year production — and yet he’s almost certainly in line for a raise. And perhaps a meaningful one.

"With the salary cap due to take a significant jump this summer, Boeser would jump from a $6.65 million average annual value to a $7.65 million AAV just by securing the same percentage of cap (8.06 percent) as he got on his last RFA deal with Vancouver in 2022."

Ad

Johnston added:

"When you then account for the fact he’s now a UFA heading into a marketplace with very few other above-average goal-scorers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him secure an $8.5 million AAV or higher on the open market."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Johnston mentioned, Boeser has seen a sizeable drop off in production this season. After a career-best 40 goals and 73 points in 2023-24. he's produced just 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 60 games thus far in 2024-25.

Canucks were not happy with trade offers for Brock Boeser at the deadline

Brock Boeser's name was swirling in trade rumors in the leadup to the NHL trade deadline.

Ad

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin was willing to listen to trade offers for his pending UFA since the team is unlikely to compete for a Stanley Cup this season. However, nothing came to fruition and Boeser stayed in Vancouver. When Allvin was asked about Boeser's trade market, he had some strong words on the lack of a potential return:

"If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's fair to wonder how the situation is affecting Boeser who has registered just one point (one assist) and has a -6 rating in six games since the trade deadline.

Brock Boeser and the Canucks continue their push for the playoff at home on Tuesday night in a tough test against the Winnipeg Jets. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EDT at Rogers Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama