NHL Rumors: Insider provides latest on Utah franchise's name selection, team colors

The NHL's board of governors has finally approved the $1.2 billion sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. With that, hockey fans in Utah have finally received an NHL franchise. Now with the deal finally complete, there's curiosity about the name and color of the franchise for the city.

Insider Greg Wyshynski has come up with fresh updates concerning the team's name selection and colors. According to Wyshynski's tweet, the new Utah franchise is expected to be named simply "Utah" rather than incorporating "Salt Lake City."

Wyshynski tweeted:

"The new team will be called "Utah" rather than "Salt Lake City." Don't expect a mascot and official team nickname until Season 2 of the franchise. NHL wants the team to have plenty of time to get it right. Just "Utah?" "Utah HC?" We could know tomorrow, with colors next week."

Additionally, Wyshynski hinted that the official team nickname and mascot might not be unveiled until the franchise's second season, emphasizing the League's desire for a thorough and deliberate selection process.

Here's what new Coyotes' owner Ryan Smith had to say about the name and logo when speaking to the media:

“We’ll start with Utah on the jersey and we’ll figure out the logo and everything else, and what it is that we are, but that’s a one-way door. You’ve got to do it once. And with this timeline, I think both the league feels better and we feel better to just run the process and then we’ll drop it when we drop it.” (via NHL.com)

Smith mentioned that the hockey team has engaged Doubleday & Cartwright, an independent creative studio known for collaborating on brand identity projects with professional sports teams and companies such as Apple and Nike.

Despite the Coyotes' legacy, new ownership means a fresh start for the franchise. Ryan Smith's group will need to rename the team, leveraging the iconic Delta Center, home of the Jazz, as their initial playing venue.

NHL team's future in Utah according to Ryan Smith

Utah has a rich hockey history, with teams like the Golden Eagles and the Grizzlies playing in various leagues since the late 1960s. Salt Lake City's hosting of the 2002 Winter Olympics, which featured NHL players, added to its hockey legacy. Despite being primarily a basketball venue, the Delta Center will undergo renovations to accommodate hockey games.

Ryan Smith, the owner of the new Utah hockey team, expressed confidence in Utah's passionate sports culture, citing consistent sellouts at the Delta Center for Jazz games and strong community support.

“The one thing I do know about Utah is, people show up,” Smith said. "I have a lot of faith in the people of Utah.”

He plans to create a top-notch dual-sport arena, prioritizing fan experience and innovation, similar to successful models seen in other cities like Vegas and Seattle.

