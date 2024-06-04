NHL Rumors: Insider reveals what Carolina Hurricanes have been saying to potential Martin Necas suitors

Martin Necas has been in the trade rumors, and things are heating up by the day. Necas signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022, which will expire soon. The 2024 free agency will start on July 1st, and Necas will be a free agent if the contract negotiation fails to finalize.

However, an insider hinted that Necas' future is in Carolina. According to NHL insider Anthony Di Marco, the Hurricanes wish to retain Necas' services for the next season.

"Amid the ongoing speculation around Martin Necas, it sounds like Carolina is still telling interested teams that the goal is to sign and keep him, as of this morning," Di Marco tweeted on X.

Will Necas sign with the Hurricanes or will he explore free agency? Necas had said in his last statement after winning the Czechia National team's Gold Medal in the IIHF World Championship:

"We'll see what's going to happen. I don't really care right now."

Necas neither confirmed nor denied staying in Carolina. He spoke about the negotiations.

"What's going to happen is going to happen." Necas said, "My agent is going to deal with that. We're going to figure it out. Now I'm going to celebrate this medal and I'm going to enjoy it for a while."

Can things fall apart in Martin Necas' and Hurricanes' contract negotiations?

Martin Necas has performed well this season, ranking fourth in the team in points tally. He has scored 24 goals and had 29 assists. These numbers have slightly digressed if compared to his performance last season. In the 2022-23 season, he scored 71 points. So, there is a slight possibility that the Hurricanes could try to acquire some other good players in free agency.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff pointed out that much has changed in the Hurricanes front office. General Manager Don Wadell left the team and joined the Columbus Blue Jackets. This could be a hindrance to the finalization of Necas' contract.