NHL Rumors: Insider reveals Vancouver Canucks' contract offer that Brock Boeser turned down

All Brock Boeser has ever known is the Vancouver Canucks. There have been ups and downs and trade rumors throughout his tenure, but he's always remained a Canuck. Now, as a pending unrestricted free agent with a week until the NHL trade deadline, his future in Vancouver is again in question.

The Canucks' 2024-25 season has been tumultuous, and they are hanging onto the final Wildcard spot in the Western Conference by a thread.

With Vancouver not looking like a serious Stanley Cup contender and Boeser without a contract, his name has come up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli has Boeser 12th on his trade targets board, and he revealed an offer the 28-year-old has recently turned down.

"The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of 'chicken'. Expect it to heat up this week," Seravalli wrote in a Daily Faceoff article on Friday.

Boeser is in the final season of a three-year, $19,950,000 contract signed in 2022. He'll undoubtedly seek a long-term deal with an increase in average annual value on his next contract while in the prime of his career.

The sticking point in negotiations with the Canucks has appeared to be the term of the contract. Vancouver has been unwilling to surpass the five-year length, while Boeser wants six to eight years. It's a situation that bears watching in the next week.

Brock Boeser has not had a great 2024-25 season

In a contract year, Brock Boeser has not been firing on all cylinders.

After a career-best 73 points (40 goals, 33 assists) in 2023-24, he's seen a substantial dip in production. He has 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) through 52 games, a full-season pace of 57 points. He's also struggled with his plus-minus to the tune of a -18 rating thus far.

As Seravalli mentions in his article, the Canucks dared Boeser to put up another 40-goal season, though he's gone fallen back closer to his career average rate of 28 goals. This made contract negotiations much more difficult for both parties.

Every game feels like a must-win down the stretch, and that will continue as Brock Boeser and the Canucks are in Seattle to face the Kraken on Saturday night. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena.

