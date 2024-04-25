NHL Rumors: Insider suggests William Nylander and three other superstars set to appear in NHL Amazon series

Reports suggest a new NHL Amazon series will feature a number of key stars, including Quinn Hughes, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, and William Nylander.

The documentary series comes on the heels of a deal in which Amazon will take over the Canadian broadcasting rights from Rogers. According to insider David Pagnotta, Amazon will air the Monday night hockey matchups on its streaming service for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons.

While financial terms are not disclosed, it is known that the original deal with Rogers went for $5.2 billion. The Amazon deal would likely be in a similar range.

With Amazon’s reported expansion into the NHL, the streaming giant will produce a behind-the-scenes NHL Amazon series featuring several stars during this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

The NHL Amazon series is expected to follow players throughout the postseason, including off-ice footage, giving fans a taste of what the life of an NHL star is like.

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has confirmed cameras have followed him as the regular season ended.

The upcoming NHL Amazon series will not be the first of its kind. Amazon produced a docu-series called “All or Nothing,” featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs during their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens in the bubble playoffs.

This time around, the NHL Amazon series will focus on individual players such as William Nylander instead of specific clubs.

Details of when the documentary will be available are not yet known.

NHL Amazon series star William Nylander absent for game three

Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander is not in the lineup for the club’s matchup against the Boston Bruins.

Earlier this week, Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe hinted that Nylander might be ready for tonight’s game three. However, according to TSN, Keefe also told reporters that Nylander would be a game-time decision.

Per reports, Keefe stated:

"Everything for him is just how he responds."

The mystery surrounding Nylander’s absence grows by the day as the Leafs have been reluctant to release any information on his condition. Updates have been sketchy, leaving room for plenty of speculation.

According to insider Mark Masters, Nylander was seen at practice before tonight’s game on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrök. But Nylander was ultimately scratched. Nick Robertson slid into the lineup in Nylander’s place.

As for Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, he candidly remarked:

"Hope he’s not playing tonight."

Montgomery got his wish. However, the Bruins still need to contend with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and a solid supporting cast. The Bruins are hoping to keep Matthews off the scoresheet, while the Leafs expect to take a 2-1 series lead at home.

It will remain to be seen if and when William Nylander returns to the Leafs' lineup this postseason.