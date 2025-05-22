NHL Rumors: Insider shares Maple Leafs' Brendan Shanahan exploring potential dual role with Islanders  

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be losing Brendan Shanahan this offseason. The president of the club and alternate governor could be moving over to the New York Islanders sometime soon after another playoff exit with Toronto.

It was reported that the executive was permitted to speak with the Islanders for a role with their club. Since he's under contract, the Maple Leafs could've denied the request, but they didn't.

NHL insider Bruce Garrioch added his own report:

"Some talk in league circles that Brendan Shanahan will be interviewed for the dual role as president of hockey operations and general manager with the Isles."

It's unclear whether Shanahan will want to make the move or if he'll be offered the job, but the Islanders do already have a clear sense of what they'd like him to do if he was brought over.

NHL insider discusses Brendan Shanahan's future with Maple Leafs

If Brendan Shanahan does leave the Toronto Maple Leafs, be it for the New York Islanders or someone else, it won't be the biggest surprise after 11 seasons with very little to show for it. The exec's contract ends this summer.

Brendan Shanahan could be gone (Credits: IMAGN)

The team just hasn't done enough under him to warrant a new contract, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston:

"Internally, the bar ownership had set for progress on this Leafs season was an appearance in the Eastern Conference final, according to league sources. Toronto fell one win short of that benchmark, albeit in dispiriting fashion — with a pair of 6-1 losses to the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena in Games 5 and 7."

The series loss to the Florida Panthers not only prevented the Leafs from reaching the Conference Finals, which was the bar, but the manner in which they lost felt like a major setback.

"The way that series ended has left ownership disappointed and embarrassed, according to the sources," Chris Johnston added. "As close as the Leafs were to taking a meaningful step from previous seasons, the way they lost made it feel a little farther from reach."

It is widely expected that the Maple Leafs are going to make some serious organizational changes, and that could mean Shanahan.

