NHL rumors: Insider speculates $1,525,000 Edmonton Oilers D-man will test FA after decreasing role in lineup

NHL insider Frank Seravalli speculates that Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais may test free agency this offseason after seeing his role decrease in the lineup. Desharnais signed a 2-year, $1.525 million contract with the Oilers in March 2022, carrying a $762,500 cap hit (as per CapFriendly).

The emergence of young defenseman Philip Broberg has been a major factor in this shift, with Broberg supplanting Desharnais and solidifying his place in the top six.

Seravalli believes Broberg is a lock for the top-6 defense next season, making it hard to justify overpaying to retain Desharnais.

“This is probably the one, for a late bloomer, the one big payday he’s going to get in his career if he can get it. So I don’t think he’s in a position to take less." Seravalli said Friday on OilersNation Everyday. And the fact that Broberg has supplanted him and Broberg will definitely be in the top six next year, it’s harder to see a path for the Oilers to want to overpay Desharnais.”

Seravalli believes Desharnais' time in Edmonton is likely over. He will probably test unrestricted free agency and seek an expanded role and pay raise with another franchise this summer.

Frank Seravalli discusses future of Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark

Frank Seravalli also shared his thoughts on the future of Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark.

Seravalli believes Janmark would be open to getting some long-term security from the Oilers.

"He's bounced around a bit. I'm sure probably what he's looking for more than anything is some security," Seravalli said on OilersNation Everyday. "I could see him taking less if the Oilers are willing to give him a little bit of term."

Janmark has played for four different NHL teams and one AHL team over the past five seasons, so signing a longer-term deal to stay in one place would likely appeal to him.

The Edmonton Oilers may be inclined to keep him around too after the strong season he had, providing shutdown depth and penalty killing while chipping in some timely offense.

Seravalli is optimistic that despite the obstacles, both parties will probably reach a deal after the Stanley Cup Final ends.