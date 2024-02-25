NHL Rumors: Insider speculates Sidney Crosby's next contract with Pens with expiry on the horizon

It appears that after weeks of speculation, Sidney Crosby is close to signing back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell on the 32 Thoughts Podcast regarding the future of the Penguins superstar. Despite the team's struggles this season and looming uncertainty about their playoff hopes, talks of a contract extension for Crosby have emerged.

Friedman hinted at Crosby's possible return, and what it may mean for the teams' cap constraints.

With Crosby's current contract expiring next season, the revelation of ongoing negotiations signals a potential long-term commitment from both player and team. Friedman's insight suggets that Crosby is not only inclined to stay but also expects a substantial raise.

Another interesting factor is the loyalty the Penguins have showed to their veterans. Before Kyle Dubas, under the leadership of Ron Hextall and Jim Rutherford, the Penguins have prioritized keeping their superstars in the area.

They have given out wealthy extensions to career Penguins like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It appears that the new administration is sticking with the tried and true tradition of rewarding their own.

According to Friedman, the proposed deal could see Crosby earn between $10 million to $10.5 million annually over a three-year term. This significant increase from his current $8.75 million salary reflects Crosby's enduring value to the Penguins and his pedigree as one of the NHL's elite players.

What his reported contract details could mean for legacy of Sidney Crosby as a Pittsburgh Penguin

What's striking about this potential extension is its implications for Crosby's legacy. If finalized, the deal would see Crosby remaining with the Penguins well into his 40s, effectively ensuring that he retires as a Penguin.

For a player who has cemented his place in hockey history with numerous accolades, including three Stanley Cup championships, this move underscores his loyalty to the organization, which drafted him first overall in 2005.

While the Penguins' future may appear uncertain amid their ongoing struggles and aging core, Crosby's commitment transcends the team's immediate challenges. As one of the greatest players of his generation, Crosby has had an impact on the game that extends beyond championships and statistics.

As negotiations between Sidney Crosby and the Penguins progress, one thing remains clear: regardless of the outcome, Sidney Crosby's legacy as a legend of the game is secure.