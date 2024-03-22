NHL Rumors: Insider speculates whether Leon Draisaitl could dabble in free agency pool

Recently, Leon Draisaitl's looming contract extension was discussed on TSN 1050 Radio's Overdrive show with NHL insider Darren Dreger.

Host Bryan Hayes questioned how the hockey world would react if Leon Draisaitl decided to not sign an extension and instead test the open market at the end of the 2024–25 season, when he would become an unrestricted free agent.

"If he shows up to camp next year and says, 'I'm playing this out', that's going to be incredibly loud and I'm sure he's aware of that, he has to be. Everywhere he goes he is going to be asked about it," Dreger answered.

Dreger opined that Leon Draisaitl will be ready to take on the questions from the media and, at some point, even put his foot down to not respond to questions regarding his then-shocking decision to not re-sign with Edmonton.

"He's a confident oratary dude though, Brian," Dreger added.

"He's not going to be afraid of the questions and at one point probably soon, if that's how it plays out, he just drops the hammer and says, 'I'm not answering this question. You can ask it, I understand, I'm just not answering it anymore."

Hayes also pointed out that No. 29's decision to re-sign with the Oilers will come down to factors such as Edmonton's playoff success, the fans continued interest in the German winger and Edmonton's salary cap.

Leon Draisaitl will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2024. He is currently in the sixth year of his eight-year, $68 million contract. His contract comes with both no-trade and no-move clauses, wherein he can submit a 10-team no-trade list

Leon Draisaitl may not sign an extension on July 1, per NHL Insider

NHL Insider Darren Dreger doesn't think Draisaitl will sign an extension on July 1.

"The Oilers will have the appetite for it, I dont see Draisaitl doing it, I don't know why he would do it. I think this could be fascinating to see how its plays out and drags on," Dreger said.

Dreger hypothesized Draisaitl's new contract would be around the $87-90 million mark. Would the Oilers be able to afford such a huge contract? Dreger said:

"If he wants 14, 15, 16% of the salary cap, those are big big beefy numbers. Is he worth that? He is to me. Absolutely he's worth that. Can the Oilers afford to pay him that? No."

After a slow start to the season, the German winger is back to his old form as he is closing in on yet another 100-point season. He currently has 90 points from 35 goals and 55 assists. He has been on the receiving end of many of Connor McDavid's 86 assists this season.

At the start of the 2023–24 campaign, Leon Draisaitl said this would be a "cup or bust" season for the Edmonton Oilers.

With McDavid and his squad eyeing the second or third seed in the Pacific division, a lot rides on their post-season success.