NHL Rumors: Insider unwilling to rule out Patrick Kane-Blackhawks reunion

Future Hall of Fame Patrick Kane will find himself as one of the top unrestricted free agents this offseason, as his one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. Although Kane may no longer be able to produce at the superstar level he had during his prime, he's still an effective winger and proven NHL talent.

Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings last season, posting 20 goals and 27 assists in 50 games last season. This level of production should make him a free-agent target for many clubs.

Although his former club, the Chicago Blackhawks, might not be viewed as a Stanley Cup contender, they cannot be ruled out.

According to NHL insider Scott Powers, there's a growing belief that a reunion between the Chicago Blackhawks and Kane is a real possibility.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Powers said that Kane's upcoming free agency might be unpredictable, but he mentioned that the club is "going to at least internally discuss" the potential of re-signing Kane.

That also raises the question of whether Patrick Kane would want to go back to his former club given their current state and where he's at this point in his career. This is something that Powers believes could also be on the table.

"I do believe he's open to it," Powers said of his potential interest.

Bringing Patrick Kane back to Chicago would be interesting on many levels

The first and most obvious was his long and successful history with the club and the nostalgia that would come with the signing. During his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane won three Stanley Cups, four All-Star selections and the 2015-16 Hart Trophy, along with many other awards.

Secondly, the idea of pairing Kane with budding young superstar Connor Bedard could be massive for the club both on and off the ice.

Bedard has all the potential to become one of the best players in the NHL. So pairing him with a former face of the franchise could not only help him win games but also provide mentorship and knowledge about handling stardom in Chicago.