NHL Rumors: Insiders offer clarity on Jake Allen-Avalanche trade rumor, doesn't rule out move just yet 

Rumors swirled on Thursday morning that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

According to an X post by former NHL player Matt Murley, the Canadiens traded Allen to the Colorado Avalanche.

However, hockey insider Chris Johnston quickly rebuffed the speculation by tweeting:

"Told the reports of #habs Jake Allen being traded to the #Avs are inaccurate. Nothing happening there...at least right now."

Darren Dreger posted:

“There is no Jake Allen deal to Colorado. The two clubs haven’t spoken in days but there has been previous discussions. Nothing close at this stage.”

Although there is no deal, insiders have stated that the two teams may consider it. Allen has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season as Montreal battles through a difficult campaign.

Considering Allen’s cap hit of $3.85 million and his contract extending beyond this year, trading him would be quite challenging for the Avalanche. Colorado would likely require some salary retention from the Canadiens to make this trade feasible.

Nevertheless, Allen's experience as a goaltender makes him an ideal addition for Colorado as they prepare for another playoff run.

As the trade deadline approaches, it would be logical for Montreal to trade Allen to regain assets for the future.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes's thoughts on trade

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes hinted at potentially trading either Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau. This decision comes after signing Sam Montembeault as the starting goalie and extending his contract in December.

Hughes on yesterday’s episode of the Got Yer Back podcast:

“We’ve been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out. The goaltender market hasn’t been very active.”

“Do I anticipate going into next season with three goalies? No. Between now and the start of next season, we plan to resolve that situation,” he explained. “When that happens, to a certain degree, it depends on the teams in the market for a goalie and whether they can make that happen.”

It remains to be seen if Allen is moved to the Avalanche as they look for depth at goaltending.