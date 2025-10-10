NHL Rumors: Jack Roslovic turned down 2-year offer elsewhere to join Edmonton Oilers, per Elliotte Friedman

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers signed forward Jack Roslovic for one year, paying him $1.5 million. Roslovic was unsigned for more than three months this offseason despite scoring 22 goals last season for the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Friday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared details about Roslovic’s decision. Friedman said Roslovic had a two-year offer from another team, but he chose Edmonton.

"The Jack Roslovic one was wild, because - first of all, someone told me that Jack Roslovic had a two-year deal out there from someone that he had a little bit more, and ultimately, he just decided that Edmonton was the best place for him to go." Friedman said [47:50 onwards].

Friedman also mentioned a rumor that Edmonton offered Roslovic a three-year, $4 million per year deal, which Roslovic turned down. However, others disputed it, saying the Oilers only offered one year.

"But I think that Jack Roslovic, I think there were a few teams looking at him. I think they were starting to wonder, 'Okay, like, which one of these are you going to take?' And he had to make a decision, and he chose Edmonton because he felt it was the best place to have him succeed." Friedman said.

Friedman said he was unsure if the Oilers liked how fast the news came out. It was reported during a game, and some players not playing were surprised.

"I'm sure, like, the top guys knew about it, but I'm not sure everybody knew about it, so it was kind of wild, but I think that's what happened," Friedman said. "He had to kind of make his decision,"

Roslovic was drafted 25th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2015. He has played 9 NHL seasons, playing for Winnipeg, Columbus, NY Rangers, and Carolina. So, he is a good bottom-six option for the Oilers.

Stan Bowman on Jack Roslovic signing with Oilers

In his statement, Oilers GM Stan Bowman said the team liked Jack Roslovic but had limited money to spend. He said Roslovic chose Edmonton to play and bet on himself.

"I said to [his agent] back then what I did the other day ...that we love the player but we don’t have a lot of money to spend," Bowman said, via NHL.com. "So if he wants to come here and kind of bet on himself and get a chance to play, we’d love to have him,"

Roslovic joins the Oilers after their second straight Stanley Cup Final loss. They were looking to bolster their depth after failing to score often in the finals series against the Florida Panthers.

