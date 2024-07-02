NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs reportedly contemplating stripping John Tavares off captaincy duty

John Tavares was destined to captain the Toronto Maple Leafs. Once he signed with his hometown team, leadership seemed probable. Eventually, in the 2019–20 season, he was allowed to don the C on his uniform and has not relinquished it since. That may change in the near future.

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos said on Real Kyper and Bourne:

"From what I’m hearing, the Leafs are contemplating taking the captaincy away from him (Tavares) and giving it to Auston. They will talk about it. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it’s real."

The Maple Leafs have made it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once in Tavares' tenure as captain. He's been the captain for five seasons but has little to show for it.

Trending

If the Maple Leafs do decide to move in a different direction, it seems that Auston Matthews would be in line for the role. It's a big decision to make, one that Kypreos stressed was far from made.

John Tavares addresses extension rumors with Maple Leafs

John Tavares may not be the captain of the Toronto forever, but he is open to remaining with the Maple Leafs as a player. The forward has not yet been extended, and he hasn't thought much about his contractual situation.

John Tavares is open to staying with the Maple Leafs (IMAGN)

Via The Hockey News, he said:

“I haven't put much thought to it, but I mean, I love playing here. I think it's a remarkable place to play. And, you know, when I committed here six years ago, you know, obviously I saw a tremendous amount of talent and an amazing hockey market and organization that's fully committed to winning.”

General manager Brad Treliving refused to comment on whether or not they had discussions. He emphasized that the Maple Leafs conduct things "behind closed doors." He also stated that the team was more concerned with the NHL Draft and free agency than a potential extension for someone already under contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback