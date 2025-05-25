NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner interested in Maple Leafs' $1.85B rival, Golden Knights, opines NHL insider

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain after another disappointing playoff exit for the team. The Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 to once again exit the playoffs early. Over the years, the team has failed to succeed in the postseason despite its core four, which includes Marner.

Ad

Marner is already close to entering free agency on July 1, when his six-year, $65.4 million contract will officially end. So far, both parties have failed to reach a contract extension.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared thoughts on TSN's "OverDrive" and said Marner could be a target for teams if he hits free agency. One possible team is the Vegas Golden Knights. They have a valuation of $1.85 billion, according to Forbes, in December.

Ad

Trending

"I think Marner himself, if he, if he goes to market, which I think is likely, will probably look at the usual suspects," LeBrun said (Timestamp: 1:30). "You know, Florida, Vegas, all the teams that we always end up keen on, where players seem to love to go. I mean, I think those teams would, would probably be on his list as well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the NHL salary cap is also increasing, Marner could sign a deal of his choice in the free agency market.

Vegas could be a good fit; they are competitive and have money, so Marner may like the opportunity. Toronto, meanwhile, faces big decisions. Brendan Shanahan is out as president, and forward John Tavares is also heading to free agency. New management may choose to move in a different direction.

Mitch Marner did not clearly address his future with the Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner did not clearly say that he wanted to stay in Toronto during his media interview after the Maple Leafs' playoff exit. He said he loved the city but gave no firm answer.

Ad

“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said on May 5 about his future in Toronto via NHL.com. “I loved being here … I’ve been so grateful.”

Previously, Mitch Marner refused to waive his no-movement clause in March. That stopped a possible trade for forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, and he eventually got traded to the Dallas Stars. If Marner is seriously going to test the market in July, he will be a top free agent.

This season, Marner has scored 102 points, reaching over a hundred points for the first time in his career. He has scored 741 points since entering the league in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama