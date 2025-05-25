NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner interested in Maple Leafs' $1.85B rival, Golden Knights, opines NHL insider

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain after another disappointing playoff exit for the team. The Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 to once again exit the playoffs early. Over the years, the team has failed to succeed in the postseason despite its core four, which includes Marner.
Marner is already close to entering free agency on July 1, when his six-year, $65.4 million contract will officially end. So far, both parties have failed to reach a contract extension.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared thoughts on TSN's "OverDrive" and said Marner could be a target for teams if he hits free agency. One possible team is the Vegas Golden Knights. They have a valuation of $1.85 billion, according to Forbes, in December.
"I think Marner himself, if he, if he goes to market, which I think is likely, will probably look at the usual suspects," LeBrun said (Timestamp: 1:30). "You know, Florida, Vegas, all the teams that we always end up keen on, where players seem to love to go. I mean, I think those teams would, would probably be on his list as well."
Since the NHL salary cap is also increasing, Marner could sign a deal of his choice in the free agency market.
Vegas could be a good fit; they are competitive and have money, so Marner may like the opportunity. Toronto, meanwhile, faces big decisions. Brendan Shanahan is out as president, and forward John Tavares is also heading to free agency. New management may choose to move in a different direction.
Mitch Marner did not clearly address his future with the Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner did not clearly say that he wanted to stay in Toronto during his media interview after the Maple Leafs' playoff exit. He said he loved the city but gave no firm answer.
“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said on May 5 about his future in Toronto via NHL.com. “I loved being here … I’ve been so grateful.”
Previously, Mitch Marner refused to waive his no-movement clause in March. That stopped a possible trade for forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, and he eventually got traded to the Dallas Stars. If Marner is seriously going to test the market in July, he will be a top free agent.
This season, Marner has scored 102 points, reaching over a hundred points for the first time in his career. He has scored 741 points since entering the league in 2016.
