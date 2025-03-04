  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens open to extension talk with $5,100,000 center despite massive trade interest 

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens open to extension talk with $5,100,000 center despite massive trade interest 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 04, 2025 16:36 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens open to extension talk with $5,100,000 center despite massive trade interest (Imagn)

Despite rampant trade rumors and discussions, the Montreal Canadiens are open to extending Jake Evans' contract. The $5.1 million center is in the last year of his contract, but that could change very soon.

Ad

As an expiring contract on a team that isn't the strongest contender this year, Evans is a prime trade candidate. However, on Tuesday, TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that the Canadiens don't necessarily see it that way.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The NHL analyst tweeted:

"Reminder, things can shift quickly this time of year. Amid serious trade interest in Jake Evans, the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him. A possibility that isn’t being ruled out."

The trade deadline is 3:00 pm EST on Friday, so the Canadiens have just a few more days to decide what to do with Evans. He could be extended, traded, or neither could happen.

Ad

The Canadiens are only one point behind the final wild card in the East, currently held by the Detroit Red Wings. They may decide that Evans is worth keeping regardless of any extension and can always re-sign him in free agency at the end of the season.

NHL insider says recent hot streak could influence Montreal Canadiens' plans

The Montreal Canadiens were in a much worse spot at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, they've surged to within a single point of the playoffs. TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes this could impact what the team does with Jake Evans and others.

Ad
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

He said via TSN:

Ad
"As mentioned before, Habs have told teams they are okay keeping Evans if asking price isn't met. Could go either way."

The team also believes it has a chance now. Forward Brendan Gallagher said after their most recent win that they all believe in the team's chances:

“It’s not gonna be easy, but we believe in here. It’s definitely (possible). What are we, one point back? We play good hockey, we take care of our own business, we believe that at the end of the year we’ll be where we want to be.”

That hot streak may result in an extension or no trade for Evans despite plenty of teams showing interest in him.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी