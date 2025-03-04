NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens open to extension talk with $5,100,000 center despite massive trade interest 

Despite rampant trade rumors and discussions, the Montreal Canadiens are open to extending Jake Evans' contract. The $5.1 million center is in the last year of his contract, but that could change very soon.

Ad

As an expiring contract on a team that isn't the strongest contender this year, Evans is a prime trade candidate. However, on Tuesday, TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that the Canadiens don't necessarily see it that way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The NHL analyst tweeted:

"Reminder, things can shift quickly this time of year. Amid serious trade interest in Jake Evans, the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him. A possibility that isn’t being ruled out."

The trade deadline is 3:00 pm EST on Friday, so the Canadiens have just a few more days to decide what to do with Evans. He could be extended, traded, or neither could happen.

Ad

The Canadiens are only one point behind the final wild card in the East, currently held by the Detroit Red Wings. They may decide that Evans is worth keeping regardless of any extension and can always re-sign him in free agency at the end of the season.

NHL insider says recent hot streak could influence Montreal Canadiens' plans

The Montreal Canadiens were in a much worse spot at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, they've surged to within a single point of the playoffs. TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes this could impact what the team does with Jake Evans and others.

Ad

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

He said via TSN:

Ad

"As mentioned before, Habs have told teams they are okay keeping Evans if asking price isn't met. Could go either way."

The team also believes it has a chance now. Forward Brendan Gallagher said after their most recent win that they all believe in the team's chances:

“It’s not gonna be easy, but we believe in here. It’s definitely (possible). What are we, one point back? We play good hockey, we take care of our own business, we believe that at the end of the year we’ll be where we want to be.”

That hot streak may result in an extension or no trade for Evans despite plenty of teams showing interest in him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama