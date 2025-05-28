NHL Rumors: NY Rangers 'testing the market' for $7,744,000 D-man, claims Elliotte Friedman

The New York Rangers are gearing up for what could be a very busy offseason.

One year after securing the Presidents' Trophy and coming two wins away from an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, New York fell apart and missed the playoffs in 2024-25.

An awful stretch of play through some of November and December was too much to make up for as the season wore on. It accumulated to just about every Ranger having a down year statistically, frustrating everyone in the organization.

If general manager Chris Drury hopes to make substantial changes this offseason, he'll need to involve some of his big-money players, given the current state of their salary cap situation.

One name that's already begun to surface in the rumor mill is defenseman K'Andre Miller. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided the latest during Wednesday's episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast." NHL Trade Alert posted Friedman's comments on the matter on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s not a guarantee, but they are testing the market on Miller. They want to know what it is. We’ll see where it goes. But his name is definitely out there.” Friedman said.

K'Andre Miller is a pending RFA, having just completed the final season of the two-year, $7,744,000 contract extension he signed with the Rangers in 2023.

K'Andre Miller was one of two Rangers who found themself on an NHL insider's offseason trade board

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff put out the first edition of his annual top 20 trade targets heading into the offseason on Tuesday.

Chris Kreider (2nd) and K'Andre Miller (10th) were both ranked among the top 10 players who could be moved in the coming weeks.

Here was what Seravalli had to say about Kreider and Miller in his article shared on X.

"He isn't interested in leaving. He has a 15-team 'no trade' that could complicate things for Chris Drury. But if we've learned anything with Drury (see: Jacob Trouba), when he is motivated to make change, he'll find a way to see it through," Seravalli said.

"Miller is just 25 and skates so effortlessly and efficiently; he should be part of the solution. But he's also due a sizable raise and a contract that will have to buy UFA years. That's expensive," Seravalli added.

While not included on Seravalli's list, Mika Zibanejad is another core member of the Rangers who has floated around in trade talks.

It will be interesting to follow as there could be some fireworks in the Big Apple this summer.

