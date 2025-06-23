NHL Rumors: Sabres predicted to make blockbuster trade 'involving at least five players' as pressure mounts on front office 

The Buffalo Sabres are a team that everyone is watching this offseason.

After missing the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year, the pressure has reached an all-time high for the entire organization.

There have been rumblings about players being unhappy with the constant losing, and the front office is on the hot seat to show some sort of improvement in 2025-26. It all leads to potential fireworks in Buffalo over the next several days and weeks, as most insiders and analysts around the league expect plenty of change to the roster.

Sean McIndoe of The Athletic made three bold predictions for the NHL offseason, and it included the Buffalo Sabres making a blockbuster trade. He shared the link to the article on X (formerly Twitter).

"The biggest trade of the next 10 days comes out of Buffalo. Maybe this isn’t going all that far out on a limb, since the Sabres have a few guys on the trade board. Kevyn Adams hasn’t been a GM who makes big trades, at least when he isn’t forced into it like he was with Jack Eichel. But I’m not sure he has much of a choice," McIndoe said.

"With his reputation suffering, a furious fan base, and his job potentially on the line, it’s time for him to show us what he can do. Mix in the recent hire of Jarmo Kekäläinen, who was an aggressive trader in Columbus, and the signs are all there. I think the Sabres make one deal involving at least five players, and maybe even a high pick or two," McIndoe added.

Buffalo currently sits with just over $23 million in cap space heading into the draft and free agency.

The Sabres have three players on Frank Seravalli's offseason trade targets board

There are quite a few Buffalo Sabres who could be dealt out of town this summer.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli had JJ Peterka, Bowen Byram, and Mattias Samuelsson included among the 35 players listed on his offseason trade targets board.

He shared the link to the article on X.

Peterka was listed number one, while Byram was number three. They both feel very likely to begin the 2025-26 season on new teams.

Expect general manager Kevyn Adams to be at the forefront of some major activity in the coming days and weeks as the offseason heats up.

