NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby set to command higher salary cap in future Penguins contract

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby could be commanding a higher salary in his next contract. Crosby has one year left on his contract and the hope for the Penguins is he will sign an extension to remain a Penguin for life.

According to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, contract talks between Crosby and the Penguins have not intensified yet, but talks are expected to heat up soon, and as early as the NHL Scouting Combine.

Rossi reported that when a deal does get done, it may just be a short-term deal, but will see Crosby make more than the $8.7 million he's currently making. Rossi also noted that Crosby "is not necessarily seeking his final NHL contract, however, he also hasn’t set a firm date for when he plans to retire."

Trending

Rossi highlighted an area of interest regarding the future, as "Crosby may command a higher cap hit than the $8.7 million from each of his past 16 seasons." However, this coming down the line in 2025-26 would coincide with Pittsburgh having more cap space as "the cap is expected to exceed $90 million by then," and from the potential departures of players like 37-year-old Evgeni Malkin.

Crosby signed a 12-year deal that paid him $8.7 million per season back in 2012. The star forward has just one year left on the deal and he is eligible to sign an extension on July 1. Last season, Crosby recorded 42 goals and 52 assists for 94 points in 82 games played.

GM wants Sidney Crosby to be a Penguin for life

Sidney Crosby has been the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins since he was drafted first overall in 2005.

Crosby has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups and the hope for Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is to keep him with the team for life.

"The intention has always been clear," Dubas said, via theScore. "I think he should finish his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. How long that is? I'm not going to put any limits on Sidney Crosby. He's capable of great things and is still performing at an extraordinarily high level."

Crosby has played 1,272 regular season games with Pittsburgh while recording 592 goals and 1,004 assists for 1,596 points.