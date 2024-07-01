NHL Rumors: Top insider names five teams involved in Steven Stamkos sweepstakes

NHL insider Bob McKenzie believes five teams are interested in pending free agent forward Steven Stamkos. Stamkos seems unlikely to return to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the only team he has played for in the NHL.

According to McKenzie, the Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils are among the top suitors for him.

"The Steven Stamkos Sweepstakes are just that, with six or more teams still very much in the running. Amongst the many suitors still pitching to Stamkos and his agent Don Meehan are NSH, ANA, CAR, DET and NJ but it’s a fluid situation and others are involved as well," McKenzie tweeted.

Stamkos can still sign with the Lightning, but it does appear that the longtime captain will be playing for a new team for the first time in his NHL career.

Stamkos recorded 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points in 79 games last season.

Steven Stamkos to test free agency

Steven Stamkos vented his frustration that a contract was not signed entering this past season and now, on July 1, he still doesn't have a new contract signed.

Ahead of the free agency opening, Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois said it's in the best interest of both sides to explore free agency but isn't ruling out a return.

“That was a risk I was taking when I didn't go to Steven a year earlier to try to lock him up and get a contract done, and to be fair I did tell Donnie today that I think it's in the best interest of our organization to explore all options in the coming days,” said BriseBois, via HockeyNews.

“Whether it be trades or by getting to free agency and seeing how we can use this cap space to improve the makeup of our team."

Stamkos is projected to get a three-year deal with $6.15 million per season, according to DailyFaceoff.com.

Stamkos has been with the Lightning since he was drafted first overall in 2008. He led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and has been the face of the franchise for over a decade now.

