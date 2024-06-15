NHL Rumors: Top insider predicts Leon Draisaitl's extension to be longer than Maple Leafs star's $53,000,000 contract

Edmonton Oilers alternate captain Leon Draisaitl has one more year left in his eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the club. With contract negotiations about to start in the offseason, NHL analyst Mike Johnson speculates Draisaitl will be seeking a substantial raise, possibly more than what Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs currently earns.

While speaking on TSN’s Overdrive, Johnson addressed the speculations about the kind of contract Leon Draisaitl might pursue. Johnson then mentioned that Draisaitl might end up demanding a contract worth more than the Leafs’ alternate captain Auston Matthews.

"He will say he wants more than Auston Matthews, and that’s going to push it. He deserves more money than Auston Matthews," Mike Johnson said.

Trending

Matthews signed a four-year/$53,000,000 contract with Toronto last summer, which comes with an AAV of $13,250,000. In retrospect, Leon Draisaitl will make $8,500,000 for the final year of his current contract with the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl not renewing with Ednonton will be a ‘monstrous story’

According to Mike Johnson, Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension will come sooner than expected. The analyst mentioned that the decisions will be closely watched, not just in Edmonton but across the league.

Johnson also discussed the potential impact of Draisaitl publicly declaring his intentions regarding his contract. He said:

“I think Draisaitl, you know, it's going to be so soon afterwards," Johnson said. "We'll be paying attention unless he comes out with an ‘I'm not signing.’ If he says that publicly, Draisaitl that is, then that is a monstrous story. Monstrous.”

“It shakes the entire Edmonton Oilers and puts one of the best players in the world available out there, maybe this year or maybe next. If he just says, ‘We just lost; we're going to work at it. I like Edmonton. I want to win,’ then there's not much else you can say. You'll give them time to figure it out.”

However, the former NHLer suggested that if Draisaitl expresses commitment to Edmonton and a desire to continue with the team, it would allow time to resolve any contractual matters between the player and the club.

It now remains to be seen if Leon Draisaitl will want to renew his contract at Edmonton beyond the 2024-25 season and continue to share the rink with Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, the Oilers will host the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in a do-or-die fixture at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback