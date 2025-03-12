NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs were 'in' on Luke Schenn after being traded to Pittsburgh Penguins 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are familiar with Luke Schenn. The Maple Leafs' fifth-overall draft pick in 2008 spent his first four seasons in Toronto and made a brief return following a trade at the deadline in 2022-23.

On a struggling Nashville Predators team, Schenn's name re-surfaced in trade talks ahead of the 2025 deadline. He was first dealt to Pittsburgh in a surprising move, and many thought he would be flipped again after that. That came to fruition as he was sent to Winnipeg less than 48 hours after becoming a Penguin.

Nick Alberga of the Leafs Morning Take shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the Maple Leafs were in on re-acquiring Luke Schenn prior to the deal that sent him to the Jets.

"More #NHLTradeDeadline fallout.. Told Leafs were in on Luke Schenn after he was dealt to Pittsburgh. Obviously, Toronto had a few things cooking. Pens didn’t want to wait around, which led to Winnipeg trade," Alberga wrote

The Maple Leafs made significant moves to acquire winger Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and defender Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins. While

Schenn would have been a good fit back in Toronto, general manager Brad Treliving went bigger and signed Carlo, who is eight years younger and has more time left on his six-year, $24,600,000 contract.

Luke Schenn was traded from Pittsburgh to Winnipeg

Despite interest from several other teams including the Maple Leafs, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas sent Luke Schenn to Winnipeg. Pittsburgh received a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick in return.

The Penguins reportedly wanted to keep the 35-year-old for his leadership and veteran presence. However, Schenn preferred an opportunity to chase a Stanley Cup, which he certainly got by joining one of the best teams in the league.

Schenn made his Winnipeg Jets debut on Tuesday night's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. He delivered five hits and blocked five shots in his 16:02 of ice time. The veteran blueliner is in the second season of a three-year, $8,250,000 contract.

His Jets will return Friday night when they host the Dallas Stars. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

