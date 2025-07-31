NHL rumors: Wild GM 'playing a game of chicken' with Marco Rossi amid interest from Canucks

The Minnesota Wild and forward Marco Rossi remain at a contract impasse. Despite Rossi's strong 2024–25 campaign—posting 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points—talks have stalled, with no negotiations taking place since early June.

According to a report by NHL analysts Joe Smith and Michael Russo in The Athletic, GM Bill Guerin appears to be "playing a game of chicken" with the restricted free agent.

"But we’re 28 days into July, and that offer sheet hasn’t come. It’s almost like Guerin, who vowed to match any offer sheet, was playing a game of chicken to show Rossi’s camp that he didn’t buy that this threat was a real threat. And to this juncture, at least, he’s been right." (per The Athletic)

The report suggests that Guerin may be trying to show Rossi's camp that the threat of an offer sheet is not a real concern, and he is willing to wait out the situation.

However, Rossi's camp is also well aware of the Wild's need for him in the lineup, especially with the team's thin depth at center and the impending contract situations of Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson.

“So while the Wild may think they have all the leverage because Rossi has no “rights,” Rossi’s got significant leverage as well.”

It’s also been reported that the Vancouver Canucks have had their eye on Marco Rossi for a while now.

Analysts on Marco Rossi’s projected contract

Analysts Joe Smith and Michael Russo reported that Marco Rossi rejected both a five-year, $25 million contract and a shorter-term offer worth under $5 million per year. He wants $6–7 million long-term but is cautious of a low short-term deal that could lead to a trade or reduced role.

A short-term deal around $5 million seems most likely unless GM Bill Guerin offers more term and money, noted both Smith and Michael Russo.

“But unless a trade or offer sheet materializes, the only solution is a compromise on a contract,which means bridging a chasm between the team’s valuation and the player’s.”

With the start of the 2023-24 season approaching, the pressure is on both sides to reach a swift agreement.

