NHL Rumors: Wyatt Johnston yet to agree on contract extension despite 8-year $8M+ AAV Stars offer

Wyatt Johnston is a budding superstar in the NHL. The 21-year-old has made an immediate impact on the Dallas Stars at a young age.

He has been particularly good of late, recording a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over St. Louis and extending his point streak to six games (six goals, four assists). As a pending restricted free agent, his ascent only increases the value of his upcoming contract.

Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson shared on X that the Stars have recently approached Johnston and his camp with a large contract offer to keep him in Dallas long-term.

"I'm told the Dallas Stars have approached Wyatt Johnston's camp with an 8-year contract offer that would pay him slightly over 8M per season. That offer has not been accepted at this time," Robinson tweeted on Monday.

Johnston is in the third season of his three-year $2,682,501 entry-level contract with Dallas. The first-round draft pick (23rd overall) from the 2021 NHL draft leads his class in point scoring by 25 points.

As an RFA, the Stars hold all the cards in terms of Johnston's future and will likely find a way to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

Wyatt Johnston has gone better every year in the NHL

Wyatt Johnston's play and production continue to improve every season.

After a 42-point rookie campaign (24 goals, 17 assists) and a 65-point (32 goals, 33 assists) second season, he's taken another massive jump in year three. Johnston has racked up 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in just 60 games, putting him on a full-season pace of 75 points.

He's also proven that his game translates well into the postseason and he'll be heavily relied upon by Dallas as it looks to be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Johnston has blossomed into a star in the league, and it's fair to wonder whether he'll be considered by Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Johnston and the Stars will look to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center.

