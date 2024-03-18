NHL's deal with Amazon for a series featuring star players unveiled at GMs' meeting: Reports

Per the latest reports from the NHL general managers meeting on Monday, there's an exciting development for hockey fans worldwide. The NHL is said to have inked a deal with Amazon for a behind-the-scenes series featuring some of the league's top players.

Hockey insider Chris Johnston shared the news on his X account and reported that the series will focus on 10-12 star players:

"Interesting nugget coming out of today's NHL GMs Meeting: A couple managers mentioned that the league has signed on to do a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon that will centre around 10-12 star players. It's due for a fall release."

While there's no official confirmation from the league yet, reputable sources like B/R Open Ice have also confirmed the reports:

"The NHL has reportedly signed on for a 'behind-the-scenes' series that will follow 10-12 NHL stars during the season, per @reporterchris Which players would you want to see on the show?"

Fan speculation regarding which players will make it to the series has gone through the roof. According to many, the player who'll be featured is Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. Other anticipated players include Toronto Maple Leafs' dynamic forward Auston Matthews, Colorado Avalanche's electrifying talent Nathan MacKinnon and Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary Sidney Crosby.

Additionally, Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, Tampa Bay Lightning's dynamic scorer Nikita Kucherov, and the emerging talent of Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard, are also likely candidates for the spotlight.

Kucherov, Bedard and Fleury lead NHL standouts in latest action

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard and Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury emerged as the NHL's standout performers in the latest week of action. Kucherov's dynamic play propelled the Lightning, who lead the league with seven points across two games.

Expand Tweet

Kucherov's been on fire lately. He racked up two goals and five assists, helping seal wins against the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. With those performances, he's now sitting at a whopping 114 points for the season in just 66 games. He's right on Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon's heels in the Art Ross Trophy race.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks also shone brightly, matching Kucherov's seven-point output over three games. Notably, Bedard owned the ice in an epic 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. He straight-up dominated, scoring a season-high five points.

On the goaltending front, Marc-Andre Fleury's still killing it between the pipes. He snagged a solid 2-0-1 record in three starts for the Minnesota Wild. The netminder pulled off his 75th career shutout in a massive 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Fleury's been a total game-changer for the Wild, helping them push for a playoff spot in the tough Western Conference. They're just five points away from locking it in.