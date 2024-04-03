Macklin Celebrini's sensational freshman season at Boston University has him drawing lofty comparisons with the phenomenal 2023 draft Connor Bedard.

The 17-year-old Celebrini etched his name in the NCAA record books by scoring 32 goals, the most ever by a freshman. He surpassed two-time Stanley Cup champion Craig Simpson's previous mark of 31 goals with Michigan State in 1984-85.

“What he’s showing at BU, he’s showing how complete of a player he is,” one scout said. “Dare I say, maybe more complete than Bedard.”

Celebrini's maturity and diverse skills at such a young age have scouts marveling at his potential.

“His poise, maturity, his skillset – there are few prospects like him in hockey,” another scout said. “He’s been an elite talent for so long, and he doesn’t let it get to his head. He knows what he’s capable of, but he also knows how to get the most out of his linemates, too.”

It is even more impressive that Celebrini achieved this feat in today's NCAA landscape, which has become the top development path for NHL prospects. With 60 points at just 17, Celebrini has established himself as a truly special prospect.

While Bedard remains the consensus top prospect for 2023, Celebrini's phenomenal freshman campaign has scouts believing he could develop into an equally dynamic offensive force in the NHL.

Macklin Celebrini's standout performances

Macklin Celebrini's sensational freshman season at Boston University has him in the running for the Hobey Baker Award alongside top NHL prospects like San Jose's Will Smith and Anaheim's Cutter Gauthier.

At last month's U18 World Championship, he led Canada with 6 goals and 15 points in 7 games, coming just 3 points shy of the mark for a 16-year-old set by Alex Ovechkin and Mikhail Grigorenko. He achieved this production despite playing through a shoulder injury that will require offseason surgery.

Celebrini also impressed at the World Juniors with 4 goals and 8 points in 5 games as an underage player. Had Canada advanced further, he could have contended for MVP honors.

Add in his 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games last season in the USHL, and Celebrini has consistently excelled regardless of age.

At just 17, Macklin Celebrini already looks NHL-ready. He'll undoubtedly turn pro once drafted, with San Jose and Chicago currently holding the best odds to land him.