NHL second-round playoff schedule 2024: Dates, times and complete matchups revealed

As the first round of the NHL playoffs nears completion, hockey enthusiasts can enjoy three more rounds before the Stanley Cup finds its new home.

In a twist of fate, the opening round of the NHL, initially inclining toward a short series, delivered riveting Game 7s. The Boston Bruins pulled off an overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, champions Vegas Golden Knights are up against top-seed Dallas Stars in a Sunday night game for a position in the next round of the NHL.

Eastern Conference second-round schedule announced

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

Game 1. Monday, May 6 - Boston at Florida (8 p.m. ET)

Game 2. Wednesday, May 8 - Boston at Florida

Game 3. Friday, May 10 - Florida at Boston

Game 4. Sunday, May 12 - Florida at Boston

Game 5. Tuesday, May 14 - Boston at Florida

Game 6. Friday, May 17 - Florida at Boston

Game 7. Sunday, May 19 - Boston at Florida

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1. Sunday, May 5 - Carolina at New York (4 p.m. ET)

Game 2. Tuesday, May 7 - Carolina at New York

Game 3. Thursday, May 9 - New York at Carolina

Game 4. Saturday, May 11 - New York at Carolina

Game 5. Monday, May 13 - Carolina at New York

Game 6. Thursday, May 16 - New York at Carolina

Game 7. Saturday, May 18 - Carolina at New York

Breakdown of second-round matchups in NHL playoffs:

Eastern Conference

#1. Florida Panthers (D1) vs. Boston Bruins (D2)

Regular-season records:

Panthers: 52-24-6, 110 points

52-24-6, 110 points Bruins: 47-20-15, 109 points

Leading scorers:

Panthers: Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A)

Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A) Bruins: David Pastrnak, 110 points (47 G, 63 A)

#2. New York Rangers (D1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (D2)

Regular-season records:

Rangers: 55-23-4, 114 points

55-23-4, 114 points Hurricanes: 52-23-7, 111 points

Leading scorers:

Rangers: Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A)

Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A) Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 89 points (36 G, 53 A)

Western Conference

#1. Dallas Stars (D1)/Vegas Golden Knights (WC2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (D3)

Regular-season records:

Stars: 52-21-9, 113 points; Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points

52-21-9, 113 points; 45-29-8, 98 points Avalanche: 50-25-7, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A); Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A)

Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A); Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A) Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, 140 points (51 G, 89 A)

#2. Vancouver Canucks (D1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (D2)

Regular-season records:

Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points

50-23-9, 109 points Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points

Leading scorers:

Canucks: J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A)

J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A) Oilers: Connor McDavid, 132 points (32 G, 100 A)

Recap of Round 1 of NHL playoffs

Eastern Conference

In the NHL's Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers defeated the Washington Capitals 4-0 in the first round. They now face the Carolina Hurricanes, who won five games against the New York Islanders. This head-to-head is between two equally balanced teams in offensive and defensive positions.

The Florida Panthers (Atlantic 1) take on the Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) again after last season's game. With their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Panthers look to continue their ride of success. The Bruins, who tasted the battle in their series against the Maple Leafs, are ready for another battle.

Western Conference

In the NHL's Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche (Central 3) will play the winner of the Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights game. The Avalanche just couldn’t be stopped as they dominated the Winnipeg Jets and started their playoff run on a high note.

Lastly, the Vancouver Canucks (Pacific 1) and Edmonton Oilers (Pacific 2) meet after their triumphs in the first round. Despite facing difficulties, the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators. The Oilers will seek to continue their winning streak against Vancouver.