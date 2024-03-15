NHL set to take decision on 3-on-3 overtime rules at upcoming GM meeting: Reports

The NHL will soon be making a crucial decision regarding the 3-on-3 overtime rules. Reports have indicated that discussions will take place at the upcoming GM meeting.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has clarified the ongoing deliberations on the 3-on-3 format. He pointed out previous discussions among managers and league officials about potential tweaks to the format.

During the last GMs' meetings in November in Toronto, the focus was on addressing issues such as long possessions and constant regrouping in the offensive zone during 3-on-3 overtime.

LeBrun believes that the NHL's hockey operations department has been actively monitoring the 3-on-3 overtime possibilities since then. He says that while there may be suggestions for changes, the league's recommendation to GMs might lean towards maintaining the current format.

"I believe the league’s recommendation to GMs next week will be to leave it alone — that introducing a penalty or a stoppage for coming across the center red line on a regroup would be too intrusive," LeBrun said.

However, LeBrun suggests that the League will be open to discussions:

"However, the league will be open to feedback from GMs, so we’ll see where it goes."

Previous insights from NHL GMs on the 3-on-3 Overtime format

NHL managers Doug Armstrong and Ron Francis have previously shared their thoughts on the subject. However, Armstrong was the primary advocate for experimenting with changes to increase the tempo and excitement of 3-on-3 play.

“I am in favor of exploring tweaks. Three-on-three is excellent entertainment when played with pace and multiple scoring opportunities. It is usually the top-end skilled players on the ice, and to have them show off their speed and skill is great for the fans.” -Armstrong said, via The Athletic

Ron Francis, the Kraken GM, also shared his thoughts on making overtime more dynamic and thrilling for fans.

“I just think OT is not as exciting as when it first came in ... not as many change of possessions with all the regroups. So we are trying to look at if there was a so-called ‘over-and-back line,’ does that change things? I like the thought process.” -Francis said, via The Athletic

The NHL will remain open to feedback from GMs during the upcoming meeting, indicating a potential avenue for further discussions and possible adjustments to the 3-on-3 overtime rules.

For now, it's highly unlikely that the NHL will make any decision. But if everyone agrees, there might be a possibility.