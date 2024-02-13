NHL Stadium Series 2024 tickets: Where to buy, best deals and schedule explored

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is set entertain fans with four NHL teams taking part in the event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The lineup includes the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders, who are all ready to showcase their skills in two thrilling outdoor games scheduled for February 17th and 18th.

The NHL 2024 Stadium Series games:

On Saturday, February 17th, the action kicks off as the Devils play host to the Flyers at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2, promising an electrifying atmosphere under the open skies.

The excitement continues on Sunday, February 18th, as the Rangers take on the Islanders at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can catch this showdown live on ABC, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS, as these rivals battle it out in the great outdoors.

Where to get the tickets for the game?

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series 2024 are available for purchase through Ticketmaster, the exclusive official marketplace endorsed by the NHL. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

When it comes to ticket options, Ticketmaster offers a range of choices to suit every fan's preferences. Whether you prefer prime seating close to the action or a more budget-friendly option further from the ice, Ticketmaster has you covered.

The tickets for both games are priced affordably. For the New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on February 17th, ticket prices range from $60 to $255+, with the option for VIP tickets priced at $1200. The tickets also include access to a special pre-game or post-game concert performance.

Similarly, for the New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders game on February 18th, ticket prices also range from $60 to $255+, with VIP tickets available for $1200.

Concert performances scheduled for NHL Stadium Series 2024

In the first game, the pop rock trio Jonas Brothers, hailing from New Jersey, will take the stage for the pregame concert and entertain the crowd during the second intermission. Meanwhile, the New Jersey-based rock band The Gaslight Anthem will perform their song "Howl" during the first intermission.

In the second game, the indie pop trio AJR, representing New York, will showcase their talents during the first intermission.